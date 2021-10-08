Roger Federer has 11th highest points per tournament average in Race to Turin, more than Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem

Roger Federer currently finds himself in the 68th spot in the Race to Turin, having accumulated 630 points from five tournaments. At first glance, these numbers appear quite unremarkable, but after factoring in tournament averages, Federer's tally does not look too shabby.

Federer has taken part in five tournaments this year -- Qatar Open, Geneva Open, Roland Garros, Noventi Open, and Wimbledon. With a total of 630 points in his kitty, the Swiss averages 126 points per event.

This average is the 11th highest on tour behind only Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Surprisingly, Federer's average is even higher than Jannik Sinner's. The Italian has amassed 2505 points in 20 tournaments, giving him an average of 125.25 points.

The Swiss' average is also higher than Dominic Thiem, who like Federer, has played very few tournaments (9) due to injury. Thiem has collected 735 points in the Race to Turin, giving him approximately 82 points per tournament, which is well below the Swiss' figure.

The 20-time Major champion earned 360 of his 630 points from his quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, with another 180 coming from his fourth round appearance at Roland Garros.

Federer received 45 points each from the Qatar Open and Halle. However, the Swiss did not earn any points in Geneva as he lost his very first match against Pablo Andujar.

All things considered, 126 points per tournament is not a very high figure, especially compared to what the likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have managed.

Comparing Roger Federer's average to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's

Novak Djokovic is averaging a whopping 930 points per tournament

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both light years ahead of Roger Federer in terms of ranking points earned per tournament in the Race to Turin.

The Serb has amassed a mammoth 8,370 points from nine events, giving him an average of 930 points per event. A whopping 7,200 of Djokovic's 8,370 points have come from Grand Slams alone, which is not surprising considering he won three of them and finished as runner-up in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has earned 2,985 ranking points from a mere seven events, which gives him an average of roughly 426 ranking points per event.

Nadal has the third-highest average, behind Djokovic and Medvedev (455).

