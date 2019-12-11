Roger Federer admits he wasn't always sure he would be a tennis player

Federer is regarded by many as the best tennis player ever

Tennis legend Roger Federer recently discussed what he would have done had he decided not to pursue a career in tennis. In the interview, the Swiss hero explained how he was aware that a career in tennis wasn't a guarantee, and that he and his father used to discuss alternative plans before he became a professional tennis player.

Federer of course did become a tennis player, and a little bit more than that. As well as winning 20 Grand Slams, the Swiss maestro has 103 titles to his name, the most weeks and consecutive weeks at world number 1, over $129 million in prize money and several other achievements.

In the interview, Federer admitted that he always wanted to be involved with sports.

"I always wanted to be a sportsman. Soccer or tennis. Tennis preferably...I told my dad I would be back to school if it doesn't work out and then I will figure things out.

"So I never really had to ask myself that question, so I have no idea what I would have been if not a tennis player."

He did concede, however, that although he was "always interested in things", sports was "a driving force" in his life.

Before he turned pro Federer was a ball-boy at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel, which shows how he was always inclined towards the sport.

It is hard to imagine tennis without Federer. It is interesting, however, to hear from the great man himself that he didn't feel a sense of inevitability in becoming a tennis professional, and was aware that he might have had to give up on that dream and go to school.

Thankfully he did become a tennis professional, and arguably the greatest athlete of his generation. He still has some way to go before he departs from the sport, and his fans would be hoping he makes the most of his last few years.