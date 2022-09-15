Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis, to feature in Laver Cup 2022 for one last time

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has announced retirement from tennis, with the Swiss star set to bow out of the sport after the Laver Cup, which will be held in September.

Through a long social media post brimming with emotion, Federer explained his decision to bring down the curtains on a stellar career, while also adding that he will though, in some capacity, continue to be associated with tennis.

Federer, 41, won his first-ever Grand Slam title in 2003, and since then, he's gone on to clinch victories across Wimbledon (8), the Australian Open (6), French Open (1) and the US Open (5).

Roger Federer was the first men's tennis player to win 20 Grand Slam titles

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The former World No.1 has been missing from action since sustaining a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon 2021, but he was present at Wimbledon Centre Court's centenary event, where he expressed his desire to play in London.

Federer, who last won a Grand Slam in 2018 after beating rival Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, finishes as one of world sport's most iconic stars, with many a talent across the globe referring to the Swiss legend as their inspiration.

