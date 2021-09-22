Roger Federer backs Team Europe to win fourth consecutive Laver Cup, says Zverev and Medvedev's presence is "really good" for the team

Roger Federer believes Team Europe will be the favorites to win the Laver Cup when they take on Team World in the annual team competition in Boston this weekend.

Team Europe boasts five of the world's top 10 players in their roster, including Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and US Open winner Daniil Medvedev. Team World's top-ranked players are World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime and World No. 12 Denis Shapovalov.

Federer believes Team Europe has the edge in singles, but expects a closely-contested affair in doubles.

"I think Team Europe will be again the favourites, and I think having Alexander Zverev as Olympic champion and Daniil Medvedev as the US Open champion on the team, it’s going to be really good for us, especially for the singles," Federer said in an interview with Mercedes-Benz.

"I think doubles indoors - anything is possible, to be honest. I think it’s going to be close in the doubles. In the singles we have a slight edge, but they have a lot of young players on Team World, so I think a lot will be possible for them."

Team Europe has won each of the three editions of the Laver Cup held so far (the tournament did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Federer is hopeful they will make it four-in-a-row this year despite the absences of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and himself.

"It’s amazing how strong Team Europe has become over the years, also smaller nations being really dominant. But you know, no Rafael Nadal, no Novak Djokovic, no me on the team, so I think they will need a new leader or Bjorn Borg is obviously just going to take over as the captain, the super captain, the king. I really hope that Team Europe, of course, is going to win again," Federer added.

Roger Federer of Team Europe shakes hands with Rod Laver after winning the Laver Cup in September 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland

Roger Federer, whose management company TEAM8 helps organize the Laver Cup, has competed in all three previous editions of the team competition.

However, the Swiss will be cheering on his team-mates from the sidelines this year as he continues to recover from the knee injury that has kept him off the circuit for the majority of the past 18 months.

The 20-time Slam champion said he was "disappointed" to miss out this year, but has vowed to stay in touch with the team to provide valuable advice and support.

"Look, I'm disappointed. I'm going to miss the guys, I'm going to miss the team, the spirit, the fans, the weekend, just everything that goes with it - cheering on my fellow players," Federer said.

"I’m going to miss it because I had a wonderful time in Geneva, Prague and Chicago, but I've already been in touch with Thomas Enqvist, the vice captain of Team Europe, and I will also definitely call Bjorn and John [McEnroe] and make sure everything is okay. I’ll be in touch with the team and I'll be watching a lot of the matches. It’s going to be long tennis days in front of the TV, so I’m really excited that it’s Laver Cup time again."

