"Roger Federer doesn't care if the camera is on or not, he is the way he is and success didn't change him at all" - Alexander Waske

Former tennis player Alexander Waske recently lavished praise on Roger Federer, noting that the Swiss was one of those rare players who were their genuine selves both on and off the court.

In a column he wrote for Tennis Magazin, the German remarked that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was the GOAT in his opinion because of how he conducted himself in his personal life. As much as Waske was in awe of the former World No. 1 for his picture-perfect playstyle, he revealed that he had even more respect for Federer because of his "down-to-earth" attitude.

"In my eyes, you're the greatest when you're not just successful but have changed the entire game. Roger Federer did that impressively. His elegance and playing style didn't exist before, plus this down-to-earth attitude. I have the utmost respect for him, not only as a player but also as a person," Waske said. "Roger doesn't care if the camera is on or not. He is the way he is, friendly and not only nice to the people who are in important positions."

For all these reasons, Alexander Waske hoped that the World No. 26 could once again grace the tennis court, regardless of how short his comeback lasted. The 46-year-old declared with conviction that the Swiss deserved to leave the sport "with dignity" and not just end his career on "sick leave."

For reference, the former World No. 1 has not played a competitive tennis match since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and is recovering from knee surgery. However, he is back in training and is expected to be back in action sometime this year.

"Looking ahead to the rest of his career, I hope he doesn't end his career on sick leave. That would certainly be a defeat for him. I wish it would boot up again and flash all its magic," Waske said. "For him, it's about leaving the tennis court with dignity and playing."

"The fact that Roger Federer is always so calm, relaxed and humane even though he is recognized and besieged everywhere cannot be overestimated" - Alexander Waske

Alexander Waske could not wrap his head around how Roger Federer continues to keep calm

To prove that Roger Federer acts the same way both on and off camera, Alexander Waske brought up a short anecdote from one of the few times their careers crossed paths. The former doubles World No. 16 revealed that he and the Swiss had to stay in the same house for a few weeks back in 2015, when Waske was part of Tommy Haas' entourage.

The 46-year-old recalled with fondness how the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke to his twin daughters with the same calm demeanor that has become synonymous with him over the years. In the German's opinion, Federer showed no signs that he was a multiple Grand Slam champion or a multi-millionaire but acted simply like any father would under the circumstances.

"I fondly remember an episode with him at Wimbledon in 2015, when I was coaching Tommy Haas. We sat together in a very large and classy house rented by Tommy's management. A week later, Prince Albert of Monaco was to live there. No shoes were allowed to be worn inside the house. The children's screams were huge because the two Federer twin girls and Tommy's daughter were playing tag," Waske said.

"Roger came down the stairs in his socks and said in a calm tone, 'Girls, please don't be so loud. Play and have fun, but you don't have to be heard on the first floor.' Any other dad would have said the same thing. It wasn't the multiple Grand Slam champion and multimillionaire who said that but a normal father of two daughters who kindly but clearly stopped the loud screaming," he added.

Alexander Waske further added that he and Federer went on to have a casual chit-chat after the incident, an act that cemented the fact that the former World No. 1 was least affected by his professional success. Waske was also equally impressed by the way the 40-year-old continued to retain his characteristic composure despite his status as one of the most recognized athletes on the face of the planet.

"We drank an espresso with him and talked about some trivial nonsense [after that]. It was another sign to me that success didn't change Roger at all," Waske said. "The fact that [Roger Federer] is always so calm, relaxed and humane even though he is recognized and besieged everywhere cannot be overestimated."

