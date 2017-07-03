Roger Federer casts his spell on fans in new Nike advertisement

Everyone wants to play like Federer in Nike's new ad.

@sohiRF by Sohinee Video 03 Jul 2017, 14:14 IST

There is yet to be a tennis enthusiast discovered who is not familiar with the name of a certain Roger Federer. Measuring a little over six feet and possessing greatness which surmounts that height, the man from Switzerland is no unfamiliar name when it comes to inspiring the world of tennis and sportsmanship. Therefore in a recently released commercial Nike cast the 18-time Grand Slam champion in a video which is sure to cast the ‘Roger Effect’ on its viewers.

Being a part of the Nike bandwagon for several years, the 18-time Grand Slam Champion has been a mighty influence on every tennis fan and player alike. Fresh off his record 9th title win at Halle, the 35-year-old still manages to inspire countless people ranging from many generations.

In this video, Federer is shown playing a competitive match in a stadium bursting with his fans. The match is nearing its end and the crowd gets on their feet, their eyes fixated on their idol. He flicks the ball cross-court with a one-handed backhand and the crowd roars in excitement. Sensing the excitement escalating in the stadium with the Chair Umpire announcing ‘40-love’ and getting down from his chair anticipating the Swiss to seal his win with an ace, Federer throws the ball up once and catches it mid-air before serving.

He smiles at the crowd who are mesmerised by his shot-making before the 35-year old served the match out. The Umpire hastily declares ‘Game-Set-Match Federer’, before taking his jacket off and rushing to another court to play the brilliant shots he just saw Roger making. Nike calls this power of the Swiss maestro to inspire people to play like him by casting the ‘Roger Effect’ on them is evident, as the gallery of people tumbled out hurriedly, eager to practice the shots they just witnessed!

Having taken the previous season off, Federer is back, better and more polished than ever before. Winning the Australian Open right at the beginning of the year and adding to his tally of 17 Grand Slams, the 18-time Grand Slam champion followed it up with dominating wins in Indian Wells and Miami and then the Halle Open, a week ago. Bidding to win his 8th Wimbledon title, the King Of Grass is in fine shape and form and is raring to go.

With the Wimbledon draws out and the tournament slated to start from 3rd July, the expectations are high from the Grass-Court veteran as he goes into the Championships once again as the clear favourite.

Our excitement knows no bounds as well, given Federer’s wonderful performance at Halle where he clinched the title without dropping a single set. Wimbledon and the grass courts are where the Swiss man's forte lies and we sure are on the lookout for some more magic to spill out from the genius’s racquet. We are eagerly waiting for him to enforce the Roger Effect and enthral us all by it, creating history once again!

