Billie Jean King reveals Roger Federer coined the term "Happy Slam" for Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King has revealed that Roger Federer was responsible for coining the term "Happy Slam" to refer to the Australian Open. According to King, the players enjoy competing at the Melbourne Slam, which she reckons is "one of the grandest sporting spectacles in the southern hemisphere."

"Did you know the Australian Open is often referred to as the “Happy Slam”? This is because most players love it, & it is one of the grandest sporting spectacles in the Southern Hemisphere. The player who coined the “Happy Slam”? Roger Federer," King wrote on Twitter.

The legendary American also said she would miss watching Federer compete at Melbourne Park this year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will not feature at the first Slam of the year as he is currently recovering from knee surgery.

Will miss watching you play, Roger," King added.

Federer is one of the most successful players in the history of the Australian Open, having won the title on a total of six occasions. The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam that the Swiss won after becoming a father (in 2010). Melbourne Park was also the site of his resurgent comeback in 2017 as he returned from a serious injury to lift the title in spectacular fashion.

Billie Jean King, meanwhile, won just one Australian Open singles title during her prolific career. She defeated 24-time Grand Slam champion Margaret Court in the final in 1968.

When will Roger Federer return to action?

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Roger Federer has not played competitive tennis since injuring his knee at Wimbledon last year. He underwent a third knee surgery in August following which he confirmed he would miss the 2022 Australian Open.

The Swiss also revealed that he was unlikely to return in time for Wimbledon this year. The 40-year-old is the most accomplished player in the history of the Wimbledon Championships, winning eight titles from 12 finals.

"I think it will be very difficult looking at the calendar, it will be complicated to play for me. But it is a long time from now, maybe there is still a small chance but I don't want to raise expectations. This year I had problems with my knee on the grass. I'll go there I want to have fun: in April and May I'll have more information, now it's hard for me to say," said the Swiss.

According to Swiss reporter Arnaud Cerutti of RTS, the 20-time Slam champion has resumed training and hopes to start playing practice sets soon.

