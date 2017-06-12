Roger Federer congratulates Rafael Nadal on French Open win

Federer joined a host of tennis stars congratulating the Spanish ace.

Federer and Nadal have shared a close rivalry and friendship over the years

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two halves of one of the most famous ‘bromances’ in tennis history – or perhaps in sport. Firm friends off the court, the two often attend each other’s charity events and show support for the other’s ventures.

The two have achieved among their biggest glories fighting each other – especially Nadal against Federer, and the 2017 season has appeared to be the year of ‘Fedal,’ as the two are popularly known together.

After both players took breaks – of varying nature – in the 2016 season, each has come back refreshed and fitter in 2017. Federer in particular had perhaps the biggest start, acing the hard-court season as he took the Australian Open title over Nadal in a blockbuster five-set final.

That would be Federer’s own record-extending 18th Grand Slam title.

Now, Rafael Nadal has achieved what many had thought to be impossible in the past – winning a record tenth French Open title and achieving the much-vaunted La Decima fans had been waiting for. Years ago, Nadal matched the record of former World No. 1 Chris Evert, who won seven clay-court Grand Slams during her time.

No player has been as successful at Roland Garros as Rafael Nadal has, and both venue and fans have a special place in the heart of the man known as the King of Clay – who fans have now described as the God of Clay instead.

Nadal has had an unprecented run up to his 10th French Open title, winning record-extending trophies at the Barcelona Open, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters this year; each of those strongholds for Nadal.

After several players took to social media to congratulate the Spaniard on his unbelievable feat, it was Roger Federer – who is already practising for the upcoming grass-court season, Federer tweeted to congrulate his longtime friend.