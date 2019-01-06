Roger Federer declares Novak Djokovic the favourite for the Australian Open

Federer and Bencic pose with the trophy after winning the Hopman Cup for Switzerland

What’s the story?

Despite being on a 14-match winning streak at the Australian Open, a magnanimous Roger Federer believes that World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the favourite for a seventh title at the Melbourne Park. The Serb suffered an unexpected semi-final loss in Doha this week but, according to the 20-time Grand Slam champion, that would not hamper the top-ranked player’s chances at the inaugural Slam of the season.

“No doubt about it, Novak is the favourite,” the 37-year-old told the media after teaming up with Belinda Bencic to successfully defend Switzerland’s Hopman Cup title.

“Regardless of what happened in Doha, the game had a super, super strong last five or six months of the year,” commented the Swiss on his great rival’s game, before adding, “ With his class once he gets his groove back he is hard to beat.”

In case you didn’t know

Federer and Djokovic had contrasting fortunes in the first week of 2019. The top seed won a couple of three-set matches before falling to World No. 24 and eventual winner Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

Federer, on the other hand, sailed smoothly at the Hopman Cup, winning all his four matches. The hardest challenge he faced this week was when he was stretched to two tie-breaks by Greece’s World No. 15 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The heart of the matter

After a grand start to the 2019 season that saw him beat the ATP World Tour Finals winner Alexander Zverev with consummate ease, a modest Federer downplayed his chances of adding his seventh Australian Open crown to an already illustrious resume. The World No. 3 simply said, “I’m one of the top 10 favourites and so are many others,” when quizzed on his aspirations in Melbourne.

The former World No. 1 added, “In terms of who is going to win it we know who the usual suspects are and I am part of that bunch.”

The oldest player to be ranked No. 1 in the world also expressed satisfaction at how he performed the whole week in Perth that culminated in Switzerland’s second successive title glory.

“I am happy I was able to maintain the good, high-quality tennis I showed all week.”

What’s next?

Both Federer and Djokovic now head to Melbourne for the Australian Open that begins on January 14. While the Swiss maestro is looking to increase his record Grand Slam tally to 21, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion is eyeing his 15th Major that will help him break a tie with Pete Sampras.

