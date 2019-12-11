Roger Federer discusses the importance of teaching his children to be well-mannered

Roger Federer has four children.

What's the story?

Although tennis is in its short off-season, Swiss legend Roger Federer hasn't stopped giving interesting interviews surrounding his professional and private life. In a recent encounter, the Swiss maestro spoke on the subject of fathering his children and the importance of teaching them good manners.

Happy to answer the questions, Roger Federer gave a keen insight into his parenting style and what he deems important for a child to learn as they are growing up.

In case you didn't know

In additon to being a tennis legend and loved the world over, Roger Federer is also a father to four children. Fascinatingly, Federer and his wife Mirka have two sets of identical twins! All of whom got the chance to watch their dad win several Grand Slam titles in 2017 and 2018.

The heart of the matter

In the aforementioned interview, Roger Federer discussed what he thinks is important for a child's development. He said,

"I think at the end of the day the most important thing is to be well educated and respectful. Living clean. If you have those qualities and you manage to give them to other people, it's a very good thing."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion went on to add,

"I believe a lot in it, I like teaching those things to my children. I do it all days. I tell them to speak to each other in a calm way, always say hi, shake your hand, look at other people in their eyes. It's really worth it."

Given that Federer is seen as a shining pillar of politeness and good manners, there is little doubt that his children will attain those same qualities as they grow up. Despite being so ridiculously famous and successful, Federer shows that he remains an incredibly humble man beneath it all.