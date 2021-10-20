Roger Federer enjoys a concert by renowned French violinist Renaud Capuçon

Roger Federer has been making the most of his time away from the court. Recently, the Swiss attended the concert of well-known French violinist Renaud Capuçon in Zurich, Switzerland.

After the event, Capuçon took to Twitter to thank Federer for attending the event. The Swiss then retweeted the picture with a kind note, saying the concert and its atmosphere were "incredible."

"Pleasure was all mine Renaud, you were all incredible," Federer wrote on Twitter.

Capuçon is a professional French violinist and is currently serving as a teacher at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England.

Meanwhile, Federer's passion for music is no secret. The Swiss maestro has stated in multiple interviews that his musical interests range from Queen and Michael Jackson to Metallica.

In a commercial for Swiss telecommunications provider, Sunrise, Federer sang the Beatles hit "With a Little Help From My Friends", leaving fans speechless.

Roger Federer's recovery post knee surgery

Roger Federer has been out of action since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he was beaten by Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. The Swiss recently underwent a third surgery on his knee, which will keep him out of the rest of the season.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was recently seen moving without the aid of crutches, which is undoubtedly a positive sign on his road to recovery.

During his appearance at the Laver Cup in Boston, the 40-year-old revealed he wanted to make a return to tennis as soon as possible. But at the same time, Federer insisted he had to be patient with his body.

"Of course, I wish I could be back on a tennis court as quick as possible, but I have to be patient. And look, it's a slow period right now. And I got to take it step by step. So far, so good. So I'm very happy."

Also Read

Federer has been pretty active during his time away from the court. The former World No. 1 was recently spotted at the Paris Fashion Week, where he attended Dior's SS22 show with wife Mirka.

Federer also travelled to Venice to attend the wedding of Alexander Arnault. The Arnault family owns the luxury brand Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, for whom Federer is a brand ambassador.

Edited by Arvind Sriram