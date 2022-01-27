Roger Federer to fall to No. 30 after Australian Open, his lowest ATP ranking since 2001

Roger Federer is projected to drop to World No. 30 when the new ATP rankings are released on Monday. The last time the Swiss was ranked this low was back in January 2001.

The 20-time Slam champion is currently ranked 17 in the world with 2385 points. But he will lose 720 points he earned by virtue of his semifinal finish at the 2020 Australian Open, resulting in him dropping 13 spots to No. 30 in the world.

The Swiss isn't the only one who will suffer a drop in the rankings. 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem has not played competitive tennis since the Mallorca Championships last year and will drop 21 places to 37th in the ATP rankings.

Cameron Norrie, Diego Schwartzman and John Isner are also set to lose ranking spots following early exits at the Australian Open. Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile, will rise to a career-high No. 6. The Italian is currently in the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he will take on Rafael Nadal.

Denis Shapovalov, Gael Monfils and Taylor Fritz are also projected to rise a few spots following strong showings in Melbourne. Andy Murray is expected to climb 11 spots to No. 102 despite crashing out in the second round of the Australian Open.

Roger Federer is on the road to recovery

The 40-year-old has barely featured over the past year or so due to injuries. After making his return from double knee surgery last year, the Swiss played in a handful of events, including the French Open and Wimbledon, before calling time on his season.

Federer underwent a third knee surgery in August last year, which forced him to sit out the ongoing Australian Open. At the time, he confirmed that he would likely miss Wimbledon as well.

According to reports, the 40-year-old is planning to return to the practice courts shortly.

The Swiss last won a Grand Slam at the 2018 Australian Open, with his last appearance in a Major final coming at Wimbledon in 2019.

