Video: Roger Federer gets interrogated by kids

A hilarious interview by a bunch of kids for the Swiss ace.

Roger Federer, who holds the record for spending 302 weeks at the No. 1 position in the ATP rankings, has been behind the microphone in numerous press conferences, but in his 20-year career, he would have never been taken by a bigger or cuter surprise.

The Swiss ace was received by a room full of young, tiny kids-turned-reporters who posed questions to their much-loved idol. In the interview room at the BNP Paribas Open, the spotlight was on the little kids interrogating Federer with the most unusual questions which was met by peals of laughter.

His epic five-set win over longtime nemesis Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open was his 18th Grand Slam trophy, which came as quite a surprise as experts had written him off.

Given his current momentum, and except the minor hiccup at Dubai last month, Federer has been playing strongly, showing form of old. The BNP Paribas Open, which started earlier this week, has him all geared up and ready to roar once again. The Swiss is chasing his fifth Indian Wells title, and first since 2012. He was a back-to-back finalist in his most recent appearances in the desert, in 2014 and 2015. A title here would be the 90th title of his career.

On Friday, more than 50 second-graders from the nearby Gerald R. Ford Elementary School experienced a field trip like no other, when they converged for the first-ever kids-only press conference at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Every student got the opportunity to pose a question to their idol and Federer, ever the sport, willingly fulfilled all their minute queries.

Addressing the roomful of kids, he asked if they play tennis, which was responded with many hands shooting up in unison. The first question that a kid asked which set the ball rolling was: “What is your coolest move?” Slightly amused by the question, he asked the moves they were referring to, the one on the dance floor or on the tennis court, before revealing his love for the shot played from between his legs.

Another question from a girl was his choice of breakfast. He humoured them by saying that he mostly had to scavenge on the leftovers of his kids, but there are days when he has porridge, too.

The fun element of the conference quickly escalated as Federer challenged the kids to show him two push-ups before getting down and doing what he called a ‘group push-up’ to conclude the session, having ensured that the kids had the most surreal moment of their life.

Federer has begun the Indian Wells Masters on a strong note, having defeated Stephane Robert in the Round of 64 match, and is en route to face Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

Pleasantly surprised by the star-struck kids, Federer answered each of their questions and inquired about them, too. The jovial Swiss ace showed his funny side as he patiently answered their questions and made a day to remember for the kids.