×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Roger Federer Handed Tough Draw In Shanghai Rolex Masters 1000

Amarjeet Nayak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
52   //    06 Oct 2018, 17:55 IST

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Previews
Defending Champion Roger Federer has been handed a tough draw at Shanghai Masters 1000 tournament

If I channelize my inner Chandler (of Friends fame), one look at the Shanghai Masters 1000 draw and I may quip: “Could Federer’s draw be any tougher?” My Gosh! Of all the top seeds, Roger seems to have been handed the toughest draw.

He is scheduled to meet the young Russian, Daniil Medvedev, in the second round. Medvedev is in the form of his life, and is scheduled to play Nishikori in the finals of the Japan Open. Medvedev’s hot streak has seen him dismissing Raonic and Shapovalov in straight sets in the Japan Open. Regardless of what happens in the final, he will be brimming with confidence when he meets Roger in the second round.

It’s going to be a tough start. Federer must be switched on from the word go, as he does not have the chance to ease into the tournament.

If seeds hold good, Roger would then go on to play the fit-again Canadian, Milos Raonic in the third round. Raonic will cause some discomfort to Federer with his booming serves, but I expect Roger to successfully pass this test. Raonic is still finding his way to top form.

In the quarter-final, Federer may run into the Japanese Kei Nishikori, another player who is slowly, but surely getting back to top form. Like Medvedev, he too will be full of confidence after his good show at the Japan Open. Again, Federer needs to be mentally switched on and be ready to run … a lot. Federer may have to hit multiple attacking to shots in a single rally to break the seemingly impenetrable defence of the Japanese.

If Roger can get it past Kei, then he may run into the resurgent Del Potro. There is also a chance that it could be Dominic Thiem. But given that it’s a fast surface, the Tower of Tandil has a better chance to reach the Semi Final from this side of the draw than the clay courter Thiem.

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Previews
2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Previews

If that indeed is the case, this will be a repeat of their match in last year’s Shanghai Masters at the same stage, which Federer won in 3 gruelling sets. The match between Roger and Juan Martin will be a treat to watch. Since the time Del Potro denied Roger a sixth straight US Open Title in 2009, these two have been involved in some classics, for the ages. If they meet again this year, expect nothing less than a classic.

Finally, if Roger can overcome all these obstacles, he will most probably meet Novak Djokovic, who has a draw that can be considered a little less tough than that of Federer.

I expect Federer to wade through the tough challenges on the way to the final, and it is in the final that he may stumble against Novak who is back to his old world-conquering self.

Amarjeet Nayak
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Shanghai Masters: Players with the most titles
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known facts about the Rolex Shanghai Masters
RELATED STORY
ATP Shanghai Rolex Masters: 4 Players likely to appear in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
5 Roger Federer records you were probably unaware of
RELATED STORY
The Tennis Triumvirate: Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.
RELATED STORY
Five best 5-set victories of Roger Federer in Finals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 tennis greats who never won the Monte Carlo Masters
RELATED STORY
Top 5 battles between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us