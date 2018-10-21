ATP 500 Swiss Open Preview: Roger Federer handed favourable draw in his quest for title No. 99

Roger Federer will look to win his 9th Swiss Open Title at Basel

After a tough draw at the Shanghai Masters, Roger Federer seems to have got a favourable draw at his home tournament – the ATP 500 Swiss Open at Basel.

The withdrawal of Juan Martin del Potro through injury, along with the absence of both Djokovic and Nadal from the tournament, had already eased the Swiss Maestro’s path even before the tournament.

Now the top seed can heave a further sigh of relief that the next two seeds, world number 5 Alexander Zverev and world number 6 Marin Cilic are in the other half of the draw. He will have to beat only one of them if he’s to lift a ninth Basel Open crown, as they will most probably face each other in the semi-final.

Roger will open his campaign against the 34th ranked Serbian – Filip Krajinovic. He is a solid player and has had a good, if not spectacular season. In their only previous meeting at this year’s Indian Wells Masters, Federer stream-rolled Krajinovic 6-2, 6-1 in a very one-sided encounter. Expect an encore here.

In the second round, Federer will most probably get an opportunity to avenge his heart-breaking loss to John Millman in the 4th round of this year’s US Open. Unlike the sweltering heat and humidity of New York that did him in there, Federer will not have to contend with difficult weather in Basel. But Federer will have to be alert all the time against the hard-working Aussie.

In the Quarter Final, Federer is expected to meet Jack Sock, if the seeds hold true. But Sock has had a terrible year, at least in singles. If he manages to reach the quarter-finals, one does not see him as a major threat to Federer. And if he does not make the quarters, none of the other players in that quarter of the draw - Gulbis, Simon, Leonardo Mayer – have the firepower to trouble Roger.

Stefanos Tsitsipas could pose a stern challenge to RF in a potential Semi-final clash

It is in the semi-final that Federer could face his sternest test in the tournament. He is most likely to face the young and fast-improving Next Gen player, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is the only player to have stopped Novak Djokovic’s incredible run of victories starting with the Wimbledon title, at the Canadian Masters in Montreal.

By the time Federer reaches the semi-final stage, he would have already played 3 matches and hence could be a little tired. A slight dip in fitness could spell trouble for him against the young and energetic Tsitsipas. He will need to be at his very best.

In the final, Federer is likely to meet either Zverev or Cilic. Though the 2016 Basel Open Champion Cilic has had an inconsistent year thus far, he is the kind of player who is capable of defeating anyone when on a hot streak. So, if he can manage to reach the finals, he can certainly pull this off.

The same is also true of Zverev who like Cilic, is a big match player and has enjoyed success against Federer before.

But back in the comfort of his home tournament with great memories and the adoring home fans to spur him on, history beckons: Expect Roger Federer to clinch a 9th Swiss Open title and the 99th of his career.