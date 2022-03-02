Roger Federer holds the record for most wins and most titles at the Indian Wells Masters

The Indian Wells Masters is one of Roger Federer's favorite hunting grounds around the globe, as proved by his five titles in the desert. The Swiss shares the record for most titles at the tournament alongside World No. 2 Novak Djokovic, but he stands alone atop the list of most match wins in the ATP 1000 event.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won 66 matches at Indian Wells, more so than any other player. He has appeared in a mind-boggling 18 editions, another record, and has registered only 13 losses against his name. Unsurprisingly, the 79 matches he has played so far are also a tournament record.

The former World No. 1's first title came in the 2004 edition, where he was the top seed. Then 22 years old, Federer defeated five seeded players enroute to this maiden title, including 8-time Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi in the semifinals and Tim Henman in the final.

The following year, the defending champion successfully defended his title with a victory over former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt in the final. He kept it up in 2006 as well, this time vanquishing 12th seed James Blake in the final to complete a hat-trick.

By doing so, Roger Federer became the first player to win the Indian Wells Open thrice on the trot. Only one other player has managed to accomplish the feat since -- Djokovic, between 2014 and 2016.

The Swiss had to wait six more years for his next title. Seeded third in the 2012 edition, he defeated ninth seed Juan Martin del Potro (quarterfinals), second seed Rafael Nadal (semifinals) and John Isner (final) - all in straight sets - to win a record fourth title.

Federer's fifth and most recent title run came in the 2017 edition, where he was seeded a lowly ninth. Not one to be dismayed, the 20-time Grand Slam champion stunned 5th seed Nadal in straight sets early in the fourth round. He then disposed off 17th seed Jack Sock in the semifinals to set up an all-Swiss affair with Stan Wawrinka in the final.

The third seed stood no match for his compatriot and succumbed to a straight-sets loss to hand the former World No. 1 his fifth title. Courtesy of the victory, the Swiss also became the oldest man to win the event, at the age of 35 years and seven months old.

In addition to the five titles, the 40-year-old has also finished as the runner-up on four occasions. The losses came against Djokovic (2014, 2015), del Potro (2018) and Dominic Thiem (2019). The nine finals appearances also mean that the World No. 27 holds the record for most finals appearances at the tournament.

The Indian Wells Masters is the ATP 1000 tournament where Roger Federer has won the most matches

Roger Federer's 66 match wins at Indian Wells makes it his most successful Masters tournament. After Indian Wells, the ATP 1000 event where he has been most successful is the Miami Open. At the other half of the Sunshine double, the Swiss has won 56 matches (14 losses) and four titles.

It is followed by the Madrid Masters (formerly held in Germany as the Hamburg Masters prior to 2009), where he has won 49 matches (six titles) and lost only nine.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's least successful Masters campaign is at the Paris Masters, where he has won only 23 matches (one title) and lost 11. Despite never winning a title at Monte-Carlo, Federer has turned up as the winner in 30 matches there.

