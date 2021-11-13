Roger Federer hopes to be remembered as a "casual, cool & good tennis player", says he's "not afraid" of life after retirement

In a recent interview with Ringier, Roger Federer opened up on how he wants people to remember him once his playing days are over. Federer stressed that he wants to be remembered as a "good" tennis player but also as a humble individual.

Given that Federer is 40 and has been dealt an unfortunate hand with regards to injuries in recent years, it is quite likely that his career is drawing to a close. As such, retirement-related topics have been commonplace in his recent interviews, and it was no different with the magazine Ringier.

When asked to comment on what sort of a legacy he would like to leave behind once he calls it a career, Federer expressed his desire to be remembered as a "casual, cool, and good" player.

The former World No. 1 also stressed that he wants to be remembered as someone who showed that it is possible to remain down-to-earth despite achieving staggering success.

"I hope I will be remembered as a casual, cool, good tennis player," Roger Federer said. "And as a person, I hope that I was able to exemplify that even if you succeed, you can meet people with decency, attitude and fairness."

Federer was then asked if he envisions a dream ending for his career. The 40-year-old responded in the negative, but admitted that he hopes to have the opportunity to end his career on his own terms.

The Swiss revealed that he does not fear the transition phase once he calls it a day, citing how he and his wife Mirka are good at effortlessly juggling several commitments.

"That doesn't exist for me (a dream ending). But I hope that I can choose the moment myself. I'm sure I'll notice when this moment has come," Federer said.

"I'm not afraid of the time after my professional career," he added. "This will be a smooth transition. Mirka and I have managed the life balance between tennis, family and friends incredibly well. This is what makes me most proud. Because what is really important in life in the end?"

"When she's in tennis, then she's in it, and when she is outside, she can get away from it very well" - Roger Federer on wife Mirka

Mirka Federer

Roger Federer's wife, Mirka, was also a tennis player back in the day. Her talents were first spotted by Martina Navratilova and the Swiss received her first tennis racket from the American legend herself.

Mirka teamed up with Roger Federer to represent Switzerland at the Sydney Olympics as well as the 2002 Hopman Cup. Federer's wife was ranked as high as No. 76 but was forced to retire at the age of 24 due to a persistent foot ailment.

Roger Federer recalled during the interview that he had quite nonchalantly asked her to retire at the time, not realizing how difficult it was to part ways from the sport.

"She (wife, Mirka) had this injury on her foot," Roger Federer said. "I told her at the time: "Stop it! Why the stress?› Quite cool. As if this were the easiest decision in the world (laughs). Today I think: Am I actually spinning? I myself still play tournaments at 40 and find it difficult to stop."

Federer then went on to reveal an interesting anecdote involving his wife. According to the 40-year-old, Mirka once called him up during a match after forgetting that he was in action.

Federer insisted that he did not take issue with this as it added to Mirka's "charm."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It has even happened that Mirka - and she may not be happy that I am telling you this now - called me during a match," Federer said. "She had completely forgotten that I was playing (laughs). That's exactly what I like about her, that's Mirka's charm: When she's in tennis, then she's in it. And when she is outside, she can get away from it very well."

Edited by Arvind Sriram