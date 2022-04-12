"Roger Federer is my idol - I cried with him when he lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2009 Australian Open final" - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has revealed that he cried when his idol Roger Federer lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2009 Australian Open. The Spaniard also declared that he feels the Swiss legend's personality was similar to his at the beginning of his career. Federer was defeated 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 by Nadal in a thrilling title match at the Australian Open in 2009. He was consoled by his great rival after being brought to tears during the trophy presentation.

In 2008, Nadal beat the Swiss in an epic Wimbledon final to end his hopes of six straight triumphs at The All England Club. The great Spaniard also dethroned his rival as World No. 1 in August 2008 to top the ATP rankings for the first time.

In 2009, Federer went on to win his only Roland Garros title and also claimed a sixth Wimbledon crown to break Pete Sampras' record of 14 Grand Slam titles.

In an interview with Tennis Majors, Davidovich Fokina highlighted the 40-year-old as his idol and spoke of how he shared his pain after the 2009 Australian Open final.

"Federer [is my idol]," Davidovich Fokina said. "I cried when he lost in Australia (to Nadal in 2009), I cried with him (laughs). I want to talk with him one day because, his personality was like, I think more or less like mine [when he was younger]. He was breaking everything, he was mad every time. And one day, he changed his mind and he was playing like the best ones."

The 22-year-old Spaniard also asserted that his goals are to become World No. 1 and win Major titles.

"My goal is to be No. 1 in tennis," Davidovich Fokina added. "I think if you are No. 1, you have to win one Grand Slam minimum. But my goal is to be the best player in the world when I'm playing, to win a lot of tournaments, and you know, to enjoy playing tennis. The life is short, you have to enjot every moment."

The World No. 46 upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters today. He will face David Goffin in the round-of-16.

Roger Federer provides update on his rehab from knee surgery

Roger Federer celebrates beating Lorenzo Sonego at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer recently gave an update on his rehab from knee surgery, providing fans with hope about his anticipated comeback. In an Instagram post, the Swiss shared photos of himself training in the gym, alongside the caption: "Rehab is rockinggggggg."

The 40-year-old has not played since losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July. He underwent a third procedure on his right knee last August after aggravating the injury during the grass court season.

The former World No. 1 has confirmed his participation - along with Rafael Nadal - for the 2022 Laver Cup, which is due to take place on 23-25 September in London.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan