Roger Federer injuries - Full history of the Swiss' career setbacks

More than five months ago, Roger Federer took to social media to make a surprise announcement that he underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, which would rule him out of action till the grass leg of the season.

The ensuing COVID-19 outbreak ensured that the ATP Tour stood suspended till August, which meant that the entire grass stint along with a bevvy of other tournaments got cancelled.

In July, Roger Federer announced that he had to undertake another arthroscopic surgery in his troublesome right knee.

The news shocked the tennis fraternity, especially the fans, with many doubting if Roger Federer had played his last match on tour. That is because it marked only the fourth time during a career that spanning 22 years that Roger Federer suffered a major injury setback.

Roger Federer previously suffered a knee injury in 2016 that cut short his season after Wimbledon. He was afflicted by a back injury in 2019, and now his latest pair of knee surgeries after the Australian Open has ruled him out for the rest of the truncated 2020 season.

Roger Federer is unique from the perspective that his performances belie his 38 years of age. He still seems to have the physical conditioning of a 25-year-old even though his best years may be behind him.

Moreover, Roger Federer has a seemingly effortless style of play that does not have as much wear and tear on his body compared to somebody like Rafael Nadal.

The Swiss legend has also been lucky that he has not been beset by niggling injuries unlike his good friend and arch-rival Nadal, who has an overly physical style of play.

Nadal plays every point as if his life depends on it, and his effort on the court is visible through his grunts and winces. The Spaniard's game is quite taxing on his body, particularly when playing on the faster surfaces like hardcourt and grass. That is evident because Nadal has suffered a slew of niggling injuries during his career.

The lefthander's style of play is quite in contrast with that of Roger Federer who is an epitome of 'poetry in motion' on a tennis court as he 'effortlessly' whizzes winners past bedazzled opponents.

But the 'effortlessness' that tennis fans have come to associate with an ageing Roger Federer as he weaves his magic on the tennis court comes at a price. A price which has never been documented very well because it's Roger Federer - one who is seemingly ageless and injury-free. Or is he?

So, let's have a look at all the injuries suffered by the 38-year-old during his storied career so far:

Roger Federer's foot injury at 2007 Indian Wells

Roger Federer received a medical timeout at 2007 Indian Wells

In 2007, Roger Federer entered 2007 Australian Open on the back of a 29-match win streak. The Swiss won titles in Melbourne and then in Dubai to extend his streak to 41.

On the cusp of breaking Guillermo Vilas' all-time record for most consecutive match wins, Roger Federer faltered in the opening round against Guillermo Canas. The then 25-year-old took a rare medical timeout and struggled to be his domineering self as he fell to the Argentine in straight sets.

Two weeks later, Federer again fell to Canas at the Miami Masters.

Roger Federer's back injury at the 2008 Tennis Masters Cup in Shanghai

Roger Federer receives a back treatment at the 2008 Tennis Masters Cup

Most ardent tennis fans would know how Roger Federer's back has caused him plenty of problems during his career, with the first of many such instances dating back to 2008.

Roger Federer toiled for the entirety of the 2008 season as he continued to ail from glandular fever and a Slam drought, which ended at the US Open. Towards the end of the season, Federer was forced to pull out during a tournament for the 1st time in 763 matches.

He withdrew from the 2008 Paris Masters citing a back injury, which would cause him grief at the year-end championships as well where he failed to reach the semifinals.

Roger Federer's back and leg injuries at 2010 Wimbledon

Roger Federer during a press conference at 2010 Wimbledon

Following respective losses to Robin Soderling in the Roland Garros quarterfinal and Lleyton Hewitt in the Halle final, Roger Federer was not at his best arriving at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships.

After avoiding a shock loss in the opening round against Alejandro Falla, Federer fell in the quarterfinals to Tomas Berdych. In the post-match press conference, the then 6-time Wimbledon champion revealed that he had been nursing a back and right leg injury.

However, the Swiss Maestro displayed little signs of physical discomfort during the tournament, but he was not playing his best tennis either.

Roger Federer's groin strain at 2011 Halle

Roger Federer looks on at 2011 Wimbledon.

In 2011, Roger Federer went without a Grand Slam title for the first time in nine years as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal began to usurp the Swiss at the bigger tournaments.

Federer fell to Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open and US Open. He did get the better of Djokovic in the last four at Roland Garros but was denied by Nadal in a fourth final at the tournament in six years.

Following his exertions at the claycourt major, the Swiss pulled out of the Gerry Weber Open on the day after the Roland Garros final, citing a groin strain, albeit it was not that serious.

Roger Federer overcame a back injury to triumph at 2012 Wimbledon

. Roger Federer had back niggles in his Round-of-16 match at 2012 Wimbledon.

In 2012, Roger Federer won Rotterdam, Dubai, Indian Wells and Madrid either side of semifinal exits at the Australian Open and Roland Garros as he set his sights on a record-tying seventh Wimbledon title.

However, the Swiss' party was almost spoiled by Julien Benneteau, who took a surprise two-set lead in the third round. On six occasions in the fourth set, Federer came within two points of defeat before escaping in five.

Against Xavier Malisse in the next round, Roger Federer took a two-set lead but needed his back to be treated in the third, which he lost before prevailed in four. However, Federer overcame his dodgy back and mightier opponents as he took out Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in consecutive four-set matches to end his two-and-a-half-year Grand Slam title drought.

Roger Federer's back injury at 2013 Indian Wells

Roger Federer played most of the 2013 season with back issues

After a routine third-round win over Ivan Dodig at 2013 Indian Wells, the defending champion suffered a tweak in his back.

Roger Federer didn't and lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the next round. Later he admitted that he should have withdrawn from the tournament after the match against Dodig.

It continued to be a difficult year for Federer. His back injury, although not very serious, hampered his level of play all year. Roger Federer suffered a shock second-round defeat against Sergiy Stakhovsky at Wimbledon to suffer his earliest Grand Slam exit in more than a decade.

Even the mightiest are not spared by the ravages of time as the tennis fraternity realised that age might not be a number even for the seemingly ageless Roger Federer.

Roger Federer's back injury at the 2014 ATP World Tour Finals

Roger Federer informs the crowd of his withdrawal from the 2014 ATP World Tour Finals final against Djokovic.

In 2014, Roger Federer began his record 13th consecutive campaign at the year-end ATP Tour Finals with straight-set wins over Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori and Andy Murray in round-robin play.

In a tight three-set tussle in the semifinal against compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka, Federer recovered a late break of serve and saved four match points to set up a title clash with Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer's win, though, came at a cost. During the closing stages of that match, he tweaked his back while playing a shot. While Federer won that match, he was not in a position to play the final as he withdrew from a tournament for only the third time in his career.

Roger Federer's knee injury at the 2016 Australian Open

Roger Federer at the 2016 Australian Open

After winning his first five matches in comprehensive fashion at the 2016 Australian Open, Roger Federer set up a showdown with defending champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

Having fallen to the Serb in the pair's last two Grand Slam meetings - the finals at 2015 Wimbledon and US Open - Federer was at the receiving end of a blitzkrieg from Djokovic.

The four-time Australian Open champion went down two sets after only an hour. Although Federer fought stymied Djokovic's momentum by taking the third, the Serb reasserted his ascendancy in the fourth to storm into the final.

Following that match, Federer suffered a freak accident. He tore his meniscus after injuring his left knee while running a bath for one of his daughters. Federer underwent an arthroscopic surgery to repair his knee but struggled for fluency during the rest of the season.

Roger Federer's back injury at 2016 Madrid

Roger Federer at a press conference after losing to Dominic Thiem at 2016 Rome.

After a ten-week hiatus due to an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, Roger Federer returned to action at Monte Carlo where he lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals.

In search of more game-time, Federer entered Madrid but had to withdraw from the tournament with a back problem, which emanated during a practice session.

The Swiss was back in Rome a week later, but laid low by a bad back, suffered a third-round exit as he subsequently went on to miss Roland Garros.

Roger Federer's knee injury at 2016 Wimbledon

Roger Federer injured his knee at 2016 Wimbledon.

After missing a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in 16 years, Roger Federer arrived at 2016 Wimbledon in search of a positive result after a spate of early exits in recent tournaments.

With world number one Novak Djokovic falling in the third round and Nadal missing the tournament because of an injury, it was a golden opportunity for Federer to end his long four-year Grand Slam title drought.

The stars seemed to have aligned for Federer as he escaped a two-set deficit and three match points against Marin Cilic in the quarterfinals.

However, that was not to be as Federer aggravated his knee injury against first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Milos Raonic and squandered a two sets to one lead to fall in five.

Federer eventually cut short his season to tend to his bothersome knee before making a dream comeback in 2017.

Roger Federer's back injury at 2017 Montreal

Roger Federer addresses the fans after the 2017 Coupe Rogers final.

Following a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title in 2017, Roger Federer was back at his imperious best as he rode a 34-set win streak coming into the Coupe Rogers.

That streak ended at 36, but Federer managed to reach the final. However, against an inspired young opponent in Alexander Zverev, the Swiss legend fell to a straight-set defeat.

During that title match, Federer injured his back. The then 19-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Cincinnati as he sought some rest to tend to his injury ahead of the US Open.

Roger Federer's hand injury at 2018 Stuttgart

Roger Federer at a post-match press conference at 2018 Wimbledon

At the 2018 Australian Open, Roger Federer turned back the clock to win a record-extending 20th Grand Slam singles title. A few months later, Federer lifted the Stuttgart title but faltered at his next three tournaments.

Federer fell to Borna Coric in the Halle final and squandered a match point in a five-set quarterfinal defeat to Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon.

On the North American hardcourts, Federer fell to Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Masters final and was stunned by unheralded Australian John Millman at the US Open.

Federer later admitted while playing in Basel that he suffered a hand injury at the start of the grass-court season. The injury stalled him for about three months before he triumphed for a ninth time at his hometown tournament.

Roger Federer's leg injury at 2019 Rome

In his first claycourt appearance in three years, Federer reached the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome.

Playing in his second claycourt tournament in almost three years, Roger Federer had an epic battle with Borna Coric at the 2019 Rome Masters. Playing his second match of the day, the Swiss maestro two match points against the young Croat to reach the quarterfinals.

However, the exertions during the week meant that Roger Federer injured his right leg and had to pull out of his quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It was not a serious injury in hindsight as Federer would go on to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros and made an epic run at Wimbledon.

At the grass-court major, Federer almost became the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in the Open Era. He arrived at two championship points on serve in the final against Djokovic before falling short in a historic first-ever fifth set tiebreak at the tournament.

Roger Federer's back injury at 2019 US Open

Roger Federer receives a back treatment during his quarterfinal match at the 2019 US Open

Following his Wimbledon heartbreak, Roger Federer took a caravan trip with his family before returning to action in Cincinnati where he fell to Andrei Rublev in the third round.

At his next stop at the US Open, Federer's dodgy back resurfaced its ugly head at the most inopportune moment. In the quarterfinals, Federer was up by two sets to one against Grigor Dimitrov, a player who had never beaten the Swiss in seven previous attempts.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion soon ran out of steam. After dropping the fourth set, Federer required a trip from the trainer to tend to his back at the start of the fifth set. It was to no avail, though, as the 37-year-old fell in five sets.

Roger Federer's knee injury at 2020 Australian Open

Roger Federer receives a medical treatment at the 2020 Australian Open.

Making his first appearance of the season at the 2020 Australian Open, Roger Federer struggled for fluency against opponents he would usually dismiss without much trouble.

After straight-set wins over Steve Johnson and Filip Krajinovic, Federer ran into rough weather against John Millman in a rematch of the pair's 2018 US Open clash.

Federer dropped the first and third sets to fall two sets to one down. After recovering to force a fifth, he came within two points of defeat before reeling off six points on the trot to see off the Australian.

The six-time champion then recovered from the loss of the opening set to get past Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in four sets in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals against Tennys Sandgren, Federer took the opener but spectacularly faded in the next two sets. On the cusp of a rather humiliating defeat, Federer dug deep to save as many as seven match points in the fourth set to force a decider.

It was quite apparent that Roger Federer was ailing physically, but he managed to run away with the fifth set to script one of the greatest escape acts of his career and set up a semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic.

Still reeling from the effects of the painful groin injury sustained in the match against Sandgren, Federer did not take the practice courts, leading to speculations that he might pull out of the match against the Serb.

Federer, however, took the court against Djokovic and made a rather blistering start as he arrived within a point of a double break before unravelling. Djokovic assumed command of the match as he handed Federer a third straight-set Australian Open semifinal defeat in four meetings between the pair.

As it turned out, that match proved to be Federer's last of the season as two knee surgeries ruled him out for the rest of the season.