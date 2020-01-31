Roger Federer is the greatest... but probably not the best

Roger Federer waving at his fans a final time at this year's Australian Open

The debate on who is the greatest player of all time in men's singles tennis has been going on for decades. With the change in eras, the ideal candidates also change.

The present candidates? Members of the 'Big 3', i.e. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. This trio has dominated men's tennis like no other, winning a combined 45 Grand Slams, keeping sole possession of the world no.1 ranking since 2004 (except for 41 weeks in 2016-2017 when Andy Murray became the world no.1 by playing the best tennis of his life), winning a total of 97 Masters 1000 titles, and sweeping the last 9 Grand Slams. The Big 3's era is often referred to as the 'Golden Era of Men's Tennis'.

Presently in the Grand Slams titles' list Federer leads with his 20, followed by Nadal's 19 and Djokovic's 16. Considering the 5-6 years age difference between Federer and the other 2, it's safe to say that his Grand Slams tally will most probably be surpassed by both Nadal and Djokovic. On top of that, the losing head-to-head record of Federer against both of his rivals doesn't support his case either. Although the argument can be made that Federer's losing record against Nadal is due to the fact that the pair met 16 times on a clay court, Nadal's favourite surface, leading to a lopsided 2-14 record on clay against Nadal. Then with Djokovic, the argument could be that the majority of the pair's meetings have taken place when Djokovic was at his prime while Federer was in his mid-30s. But that's the stats that are there and no amount of wondering that what could've been can change these stats. So in terms of the stats, head-to-heads, titles and all, it's pretty clear that Federer will end up being behind his two biggest rivals as the best tennis player. But if you are talking about greatness, then things aren't as simple.

The Big 3 - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

The way Federer plays the game of tennis is a major part of this discussion. He plays the game with a certain grace that no one can bring to the sport. The way he moves around the court looks almost effortless, like a ballet dancer. Often you can hear the commentators say, 'He makes the game look so ridiculously easy'. His game is so smooth, so pleasing to watch that you feel like you are watching art, as if he is an artist painting the canvas of the tennis court with his fluid groundstrokes.

Federer's movement has often been compared to a ballet dancer

The impact Roger Federer has had on the game of tennis has been simply phenomenal. Federer has been the prime factor in the increased interest in the sport, which in turn led to higher revenues for many venues across tennis. Due to rising revenues, the amount of prize money won exploded exponentially. For example, when Federer first won the Australian Open in 2004 he earned $ 985,000, compared to when he won in 2018 and the prize had increased to AUD 4 million. In 2011, on the Reputation Institute’s study of the World’s most respected, admired and trusted personalities, Federer came in at No.2, ahead of renowned personalities like Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Steve Jobs among others. The person he lost to was the great Nelson Mandela. His popularity transcends the world of tennis and sports, with huge personalities like Bill Gates coming to play an exhibition match with him to raise funds for his foundation, which has already benefited more than a million children in southern regions of Africa and Switzerland.

Federer with Bill Gates during The Match For Africa in 2018

Federer's greatness doesn't come from the titles he has won or the countless records he has broken, extended or re-written. No, his greatness comes from the way he plays the game, the way he conducts himself, on and off the court, the respect he has earned from his fellow players and athletes, and the love he has garnered from his fans from all corners of the world. Federer may not end as the best tennis player of all time, but he has already earned his right to be the greatest tennis player of all time.