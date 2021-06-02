Roger Federer jokes he was "dancing on the clouds" in response to ASMR video of his footwork at Roland Garros

Roger Federer made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis on Monday, dismantling Denis Istomin in straight sets to advance to the second round at Roland Garros.

Federer displayed some nifty footwork during the encounter, and in the aftermath of his victory many fans took to Twitter to laud the Swiss maestro's performance.

This prompted the "Tennis Channel" to compile several close-up shots of the Swiss' movement during his Paris opener into an ASMR montage. On Wednesday, Roger Federer responded to the video on Twitter, cheekily suggesting that he was "dancing on the clouds" and "floating above the sand".

"Dancing on clouds," Roger Federer wrote followed by emojis of a man and a cloud. "And floating above the sand."

Dancing on clouds 🕺☁️and floating above the sand 🏖 https://t.co/8GKEPYSzzM — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 2, 2021

The fact Roger Federer's footwork continues to be so technically sound even as he approaches the age of 40 deserves plaudits. Although the 20-time Major winner has a precise serve and an authoritative forehand, it is his nimble footwork that makes his game so effective.

Roger Federer impressed both fans and pundits with his footwork during Paris opener

The video, which is over two and a half minutes long, features several points during Federer's first-round outing in Paris. In the clip, the Swiss can be seen running around his backhand in sublime fashion as well as sliding on the clay after playing a shot.

This is not the first video to closely depict Roger Federer's footwork. About a week ago, another video detailing the Swiss' footwork from his practice session at the Geneva Open surfaced on Twitter.

Thank you @roger_allez for sharing this video from Fed's practice session (yesterday).



Did a slight modification to it...and that kids, is how you move on clay at 39 after two knee surgeries. #BalletOnClay@rogerfederer #Federer #RolandGarros @camerlengo73_2 pic.twitter.com/HyRPHEwEnU — Dr. Balraj | #GetVaccinated💪 (@balrajshukla) May 25, 2021

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!

Edited by Arvind Sriram