×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roger Federer opens up about new tie-break rule at Australian Open 

Rajdeep Singh
ANALYST
News
15   //    06 Jan 2019, 23:49 IST

2018 Australian Open - Day 14
2018 Australian Open - Day 14

20-time Grand Slam champion and defending Australian Open Champion Roger Federer opened up about the recent new 5th set tie-break rule made by Tennis Australia for the upcoming Australian Open.

Unlike previous years, where two players would continue playing after reaching 6-6 in the fifth set until one of them gets a 2-game advantage, this year, a 10 point tie-break will be played at 6-6 to determine the winner of the match.

"We will miss the 70-68 in the fifth, so that's a pity," said Federer while speaking at the sidelines of the recently concluded Hopman Cup. He was referring to the longest match of all-time between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut, which took place at Wimbledon a few years ago.

This change will surely shorten the duration of a few matches and help a few players as well.

"I am okay with any format really. The thing is, when it goes to six-all in the fifth, you've had plenty of chances to win it, or lose it, so from that standpoint how it ends is secondary in my opinion," he continued.

The US Open was the first Grand Slam to have a tie-break in the final set, which lasts the usual 7 points. The Wimbledon Championships will follow suit from this year as they too have put an end to marathon matches, introducing a tie-break at 12 games each in the fifth set. They introduced the rule in October 2018.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam which has not come up with any change yet. However, it is highly possible that the tournament organizers would shake things up before this year's tournament in May.

The Australian Open is set to begin in another week's time - from January 14 till January 27. Roger Federer, the third seed, will look to defend his crown. Meanwhile, a rejuvenated Novak Djokovic, who goes into the tournament as the world no. 1, will look to create history and win his 7th title down under.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australian Open 2019 Roger Federer
Rajdeep Singh
ANALYST
A profile for my tennis articles
5 fun facts about the Australian Open
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 6 players with the most Australian Open titles
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 lesser-known but unique records of Roger...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 longest Australian Open matches
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 best Australian Open finals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Australian Open champions in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal opens up about Australian Open participation...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
A philatelic preview of Grand Slam tournaments -...
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us