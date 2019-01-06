Roger Federer opens up about new tie-break rule at Australian Open

20-time Grand Slam champion and defending Australian Open Champion Roger Federer opened up about the recent new 5th set tie-break rule made by Tennis Australia for the upcoming Australian Open.

Unlike previous years, where two players would continue playing after reaching 6-6 in the fifth set until one of them gets a 2-game advantage, this year, a 10 point tie-break will be played at 6-6 to determine the winner of the match.

"We will miss the 70-68 in the fifth, so that's a pity," said Federer while speaking at the sidelines of the recently concluded Hopman Cup. He was referring to the longest match of all-time between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut, which took place at Wimbledon a few years ago.

This change will surely shorten the duration of a few matches and help a few players as well.

"I am okay with any format really. The thing is, when it goes to six-all in the fifth, you've had plenty of chances to win it, or lose it, so from that standpoint how it ends is secondary in my opinion," he continued.

The US Open was the first Grand Slam to have a tie-break in the final set, which lasts the usual 7 points. The Wimbledon Championships will follow suit from this year as they too have put an end to marathon matches, introducing a tie-break at 12 games each in the fifth set. They introduced the rule in October 2018.

The French Open is the only Grand Slam which has not come up with any change yet. However, it is highly possible that the tournament organizers would shake things up before this year's tournament in May.

The Australian Open is set to begin in another week's time - from January 14 till January 27. Roger Federer, the third seed, will look to defend his crown. Meanwhile, a rejuvenated Novak Djokovic, who goes into the tournament as the world no. 1, will look to create history and win his 7th title down under.

