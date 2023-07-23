"The first time Roger Federer played Pete Sampras, I was like, 'This guy's gonna whoop all his records" - Leander Paes

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes recently shared his experience of watching Roger Federer playing Pete Sampras for the first time.

Pete Sampras was the all-time record holder with 15 Grand Slam titles for a long time, but he is now fourth on the list. The first player to surpass him from the Big 3 was Roger Federer.

In an interview with The Week, Paes recalled seeing the Swiss play Sampras for the first time when answering a question about the GOAT in tennis.

"I will give you an answer, a little quirky [one]. Everyone talked about Pete Sampras being the GOAT. And the first time Roger Federer played Pete Sampras, I was like, 'This guy's gonna whoop all his records.' He not only levelled, but beat his record at Wimbledon, and at the others," Paes said.

Federer broke Sampras' Majors record at the 2009 Wimbledon. He defeated Andy Roddick 16-14 in the fifth set to claim his 15h Grand Slam title, his sixth at The Championships at the time.

The first match between Federer and the American turned out to be their only one. The Swiss ended up winning their duel in the fourth round of the 2001 Wimbledon Championships, 7-6(7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5.

The then-19-year-old Federer managed to get through to the quarterfinals of the tournament. He lost to Tim Henman in four sets, 5-7, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-7(6), with the unseeded Goran Ivanisevic winning the title at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer not overshadowed by Novak Djokovic's success, says Ivan Ljubicic

Ivan Ljubicic and Novak Djokovic at the Nitto ATP Finals

Former tennis professional and coach, Ivan Ljubicic, gave an interesting view on the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in tennis. The former Roger Federer coach didn't give the nod to the current Grand Slam titles holder Novak Djokovic (23).

"The best for me is the tennis player who has had the greatest impact on the sport he plays. Novak Djokovic is the most successful tennis player, all the statistics are on his side, but there is a difference between that and being the greatest. Michael Jordan wasn't the most successful, but everyone considers him the greatest," Ljubicic said in a recent interview.

"We don't all have to agree, but what Djokovic is doing doesn't overshadow what Roger Federer did," the Croatian added.

However, Ljubicic, who retired from professional tennis in 2012 at the age of 33, complimented Djokovic. He also admitted that he never expected the Serb to win 23 Grand Slams.

"I am struck by his determination, the fire in his eyes. His stubbornness in always wanting more and the way he exploits negative energies. He always seeks balance, every day," Ljubicic said.

"He sometimes he seeks the love of people; others, however, he wants hate: he is always looking for ways to motivate himself. I admit I never thought I'd see him win 23 Grand Slams," he added.

Djokovic failed the opportunity to win his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon as the lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

