Tennis Channel has ranked Roger Federer as the greatest of all time (GOAT) among men's singles players. Federer heads the list of 10 players that the channel believes are the best to have ever picked up a racquet.

Ask anyone about @rogerfederer, and you'll get similar answers;

"He's the best player to play the game."

"The GOAT."

And in the words of Will Ferrel, "like a gazelle on court." 🤣



They would all be correct.

The Maestro takes spot #1

Roger Federer holds a bevy of records in the sport. Among some of his prominent landmark achievements in the sport, the Swiss maestro has the most Grand Slam titles (20), most ATP Finals titles (6), most weeks at number one (310) and most consecutive weeks at number one (237).

Roger Federer's other standalone records

Roger Federer

Having made his debut on the ATP Tour in 1998, Roger Federer has had a distinguished 22-year professional career which is still going strong.

The 38-year-old is the only player to win 10 or more titles on grass (19), to win a grass-court tournament on 10 or more occasions (Halle - 10 times) and to win a hardcourt tournament at least 10 times (Basel - 10 times).

Roger Federer has the most Grand Slam finals, semifinals and quarterfinals of any player in the sport's history. If not for a heartbreaking loss in the 2019 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic - where the Swiss had two championship points on serve - Federer would have been the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era.

The Basel native has held an ATP ranking for 23 consecutive years. Only Ivo Karlovic and Feliciano Lopez have had ATP rankings for a longer period than Federer.

Federer's streak of consecutive Grand Slam winning seasons (8) is only bettered by Rafael Nadal (10), who incidentally is ranked by Tennis Channel in second place in their all-time list.

Once he started winning, he just didn't stop. The King of Clay, as Nadal is often known, has the most titles at a tournament (12 at Roland Garros) and is the only player to win over 10 titles at three different tournaments (also Monte Carlo-11, Barcelona-11).

The King of Clay, as Nadal is often known, has the most titles at a tournament (12 at Roland Garros) and is the only player to win over 10 titles at three different tournaments (also Monte Carlo-11, Barcelona-11).

Who else makes up the all-time top 10 list of Tennis Channel?

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been ranked the two greatest players of all time by Tennis Channel

Just behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Tennis Channel's all-time top 10 list is Rod Laver. The Australian left-hander is the only player in the Open Era to have won the calendar year Grand Slam, having emerged victorious at all four Majors in 1969.

However, Laver's ranking at No. 3 is bound to raise a few eyebrows as it pushes a certain Novak Djokovic, who has the most Grand Slam titles (17) behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, down to fourth.

Laver won only five Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. Even if one were to also consider his six other Major titles won before tennis turned professional, Laver's tally of 11 still pales in comparison to that of the reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic.

Djokovic is the current World No. 1 and is one of five players to win the career Grand Slam, joining Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in an exclusive club. He is also the only player other than Laver to hold all four Majors at the same time in the Open Era.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion and 14-time Grand Slam winner Pete Sampras is ranked fifth by Tennis Channel in their list of greatest players of all time. The top 10 is completed by Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Ken Rosewall.

Here is the final list, in descending order: