"Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray are boring players... It's a joke" - When Ernests Gulbis slammed Big-4 for 'cr*p' interviews

Latvian tennis sensation Ernests Gulbis once said that he found the 'Big-4' in men's tennis: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, quite "boring."

Gulbis made these comments during the 2013 French Open. He won against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra da Silva in the first round with a score of 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-3. However, he lost to Frenchman Gael Monfils in the next round in a close four-setter.

Before facing Monfils, Gulbis, known for speaking his mind, told L'Equipe that he believed modern tennis lacked colorful personalities. He criticized Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray, who were the leading figures in the sport at the time, describing their interviews as "boring" and "crap."

"I respect Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal], Novak [Djokovic] and [Andy] Murray, but for me all four of them are boring players. Their interviews are boring. Honestly, they are cr*p... It's a joke," Gulbis said.

Gulbis then disapproved of how young players attempted to imitate Federer's "perfect Swiss gentleman" persona.

"He has a superb image of the perfect Swiss gentleman. I repeat, I respect Federer but I don't like it that young players try to imitate him," the Latvian said.

The former World No. 10 expressed a desire to see more intensity in tennis, akin to the one found in boxing. He mentioned wanting to witness players breaking rackets and hearing the sound of "shards" on the court, which he believed the audience expected.

"When they challenge each other's gaze at the weigh-in, they bring what the spectators expect: war, blood, emotions. People would like to see broken rackets and hear shards on the court," he said.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray share 69 Grand Slams

The 'Big-4' pictured at the Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray share a whopping 69 Grand Slams. The Serb leads the pack with 24, followed by the Spaniard (22), the Swiss (20) and the Brit (three).

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record 10 times (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), the French Open thrice, Wimbledon seven times, and the US Open four times.

Nadal has excelled on clay courts as a 14-time Roland-Garros champion (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022). Besides that, he has four US Open, two Australian Open and two Wimbledon titles.

Federer, on the other hand, has proven himself on grass courts, clinching victory at Wimbledon eight times in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017. He has also claimed six titles at the Melbourne Slam, five at Flushing Meadows, and one at the Paris Major.

Murray secured his three Grand Slam victories at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and at the US Open in 2012.

