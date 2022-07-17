How many Grand Slam titles have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic won after turning 30?

Winning a Grand Slam is an arduous task, let alone winning one after 30. However, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's Major count after 30 suggests otherwise.
Since turning 30, Rafael Nadal has won eight Grand Slam singles titles, two of them this year. Nadal has had a stellar 2022 campaign so far, despite his injuries. His eight Major titles after 30 include five French Open, two US Open and one Australian Open.
Nadal's arch-rival Djokovic tops the list with nine Major titles after turning 30, the most by a male player in the Open Era. One of them came at the recently concluded Wimbledon Championships.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion has won four Wimbledon, three Australian Open, one French Open and one US Open after turning 30. While the French Open and US Open titles came in 2021 and 2018, respectively, the Australian Open wins came in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The four Wimbledon Championships the Serb has won after 30 have come in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. He faced first-time Major finalist Nick Kyrgios in the Championship match in 2022. Djokovic came back from a set down to beat the Australian in a thrilling four-setter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Meanwhile, Roger Federer is way behind Nadal and Djokovic, winning just four Major titles after turning 30. Those titles include two at the Australian Open (2017 and 2018) and two at Wimbledon (2012 and 2017).
The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined by injuries for a considerable while. However, he is ready to return to this year's Laver Cup, where he will be teaming up with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and perhaps Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic eyes Laver Cup reunion with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic has said that he's considering returning to the Laver Cup for the first time since 2018. If that happens, it would be the first time the big four of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray will play the competition.
When asked about reconnecting with his fellow Big Four colleagues at the Laver Cup in September, Djokovic said in an interview with Tennishead that it's a 'possibility' and that it would be 'unique'.
“It would be very unique, and it is a possibility," Djokovic said. "My agent has communication with the Laver Cup team. We have an agreement that there will be a decision after Wimbledon is finished.”
The three-day event this year will take place on September 23 to 25 at the O2 in London.