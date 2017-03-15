Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each other

With only hours to go before Federer and Nadal lock horns at Indian Wells, here's a list of the ten best Fedal quotes.

Two legends of the game

Last year, both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had their campaign hampered by injuries and both eventually took a six-month hiatus from the game in order to recuperate. This year, they will be facing each other for the second time in the span of one and a half months. Thursday’s meeting will also be the second time the two square off in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Coming to the tournament itself, Nadal beat Verdasco in the third round in straight sets, and Federer too had a straight set win over Steve Johnson, however, both sets went the distance and had to be decided by a tie-break.

Both players have had a fierce rivalry over the years but are close friends off the court and have mutual respect for one another. This respect shows in the way they conduct themselves around one another and the way they speak about each other’s achievements.

On that note, take a look at the 10 best quotes shared between the two greats.

#10 Nadal on the rivalry between Federer and himself

One of the most fiercely contested debates of modern tennis is who out of Federer and Nadal is the greatest of all-time. When Nadal was asked to weigh in on the matter, this was his reply: “Everybody likes to say that Roger Federer is the greatest player of all time because it’s so nice to watch him play but you have got to throw in Nadal's mind as well and that’s the greatest of all time!!!”