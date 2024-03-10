The 88th Academy Awards were held in the United States in 2016 and the event witnessed the who's-who of Hollywood arrive at the Dolby Theatre to cheer on the winners.

Also present at the venue was 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who was seen clicking photographs and having a good time with the other celebrities. The 42-year-old, who retired from tennis in 2022, even had a tequila shot before the start of the event, and later congratulated Leonardo Di Caprio, who won his maiden Oscar in his 6th attempt.

The Swiss ace gulped the shot and said:

“I’ll get back to No. 1 with shots like that. That was a strong one.”

Federer wasn't the only tennis star seen hobnobbing with Hollywood celebrities on the night though as Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams made appearances as well.

Federer and Sharapova even clicked a picture together, much to the delight of their fans.

What has Roger Federer been upto in his retirement?

Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025

Speaking in an interview last year, Roger Federer shed light on what he has been upto in his retirement. The 20-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he initially had plans to make a comeback before the condition of his knees forced him to call it a day. However, the Swiss appeared at ease, remarking that it felt nice to finally have control of his own schedule.

“I didn’t have any plans per se as I was always trying to come back and then all of a sudden I realised that was it. And then I was just 'okay, it is over, what now?' I think now I feel I am more in control of my schedule as before I was just… the afterburn of having just retired, so it has been good, honestly," Federer said.

The former World No. 1 was also delighted to be able to spend more time with his family and travel to new places alongside them.

“I have to be careful I don’t do too many things, but at the same time I'm really happy to be busy, I like being with other people, love being with my family, I love to travel. But I guess sometimes you just have to make sure to find the right balance and I feel like I have that, so it's great," Federer added.

Most recently, the 42-year-old was on a trip to Thailand with his wife and parents, following which he joined the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

