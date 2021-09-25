Roger Federer reveals Stefanos Tsitsipas texted him to say he missed the Swiss and wanted him on the Laver Cup team

Roger Federer recently revealed that Stefanos Tsitsipas had messaged him ahead of the Laver Cup, saying that he was missing the Swiss' presence in Boston. Federer admitted that he did not let the Greek know of his plans to come to the American city, as he wanted to surprise Tsitsipas.

The 20-time Major champion surprised not just Tsitsipas, but also all of his fans by traveling to Boston to attend the Laver Cup. Many had assumed Federer would follow the action from home in Switzerland, but the 40-year-old displayed his passion for the Laver Cup by attending the tournament despite being on crutches.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Federer can be seen talking about the text message he received from Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek, who is known to be an ardent admirer of the Swiss, apparently made it clear that he needed Federer by his side during the Laver Cup.

"Yeah I got a text from Stefanos saying where I am, he's missing me and that he needs me on the team so I didn't tell him yet I am coming, that'll be a surprise," Roger Federer said.

The World No. 9 met Tsitsipas on Friday and had a brief interaction on court before one of the Greek's practice sessions. Federer and Tsitsipas shared a warm hug and a few nice words during their interaction.

"Nice to see you," Federer began.

"How's everything?" responded Tsitsipas

They did share a few more words, but it was difficult to make out what they were. Federer's meeting with Tsitsipas can be seen from 00:41 onwards in the Laver Cup video embedded below.

The video also sheds light on Roger Federer's arrival at the TD Gardens in Boston. The Swiss can be seen getting out of a Laver Cup car before greeting Felix Auger-Aliassime and Reilly Opelka.

Federer then walked into the empty arena and lavished it with rich praise. The Swiss also expressed his excitement at witnessing a new tennis crowd in the shape of enthusiastic Bostonians.

"Very nice, excellent, so good to be here finally," Roger Federer said. "I think for the player's its gonna be amazing. Really exciting to see it the first time, tried to imagine how its gonna be full house. Getting to know a new crowd you know in Boston is gonna be special. I hope the city is really pumped up to see tennis, I know the players are."

During the video, Federer was also seen texting someone. The Swiss was quick to reveal that he was writing to Bjorn Borg to inform him of his arrival in Boston.

"I just texted Bjorn Borg before to see how he's doing and to let him know I'm here and then just see the guys afterwards in the locker room," Federer added.

Roger Federer visits Team Europe's locker room after Andrey Rublev's win against Diego Schwartzman

Andrey Rublev after beating Diego Schwartzman

Andrey Rublev beat Diego Schwartzman 4-6, 6-3, [11-9] on Friday to give Team Europe a 3-0 lead on Day 1 before the doubles match was played.

Roger Federer went into Team Europe's locker room after Rublev's win to congratulate the Russian and meet the other squad members.

Federer is not taking part in the team event due to a knee problem. He is expected to return to action some time next year.

