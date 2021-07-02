Roger Federer revels in Center Court atmosphere after 2R win over Gasquet, says it was "wonderful" to rediscover some of his best tennis

20-time Major winner Roger Federer cruised into the third round at Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory against Richard Gasquet on Thursday.

The Swiss, who is battling his way back to full fitness after two knee surgeries, later took to Twitter to express how happy he was to play in front of a vocal crowd for the first time in more than a year.

"After 18 months of rehabbing and performing behind closed doors, playing on Centre Court to a passionate crowd makes it all worth it. Thank you," Federer wrote on Twitter.

"That's what I desperately needed, one hour of tennis where it feels the same as before" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer has struggled to rediscover his best form since returning to the tour earlier this year. The Swiss reached the fourth round at Roland Garros before withdrawing from the tournament to protect his body ahead of the grasscourt season.

He then suffered a shock second-round defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime in a Wimbledon tune-up event in Halle. Federer also struggled in his opening round against Adrian Mannarino, surviving by the skin of his teeth after the Frenchman was forced to retire due to injury early in the fifth set.

But he put in a much better display in the second round against Gasquet. After edging out the Frenchman in an opening-set tiebreak, Federer settled into gear and blitzed through the second and third sets to complete a 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-4 win.

Speaking to the media after the win, the Swiss maestro declared it was a "wonderful" feeling to get his mojo back.

"That's what I desperately needed. One hour of tennis where it felt the same as before. It was a wonderful feeling," Federer said.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion hopes to carry the momentum into his next few rounds at SW19.

"I hope I can build on that in the matches to come and have 20, 30 minutes in a row where I can make the difference," Federer said.

During the interaction, Federer was also asked to reminisce about his past triumph over seven-time Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras. At the 2001 Championships, a 19-year-old Federer made his Major breakthrough by beating Sampras in a five-set epic in the fourth round.

The Swiss has since gone on to script history, winning eight Wimbledon crowns. But Federer insisted the win against his former idol remains one of his most memorable moments at the All England Club.

"My hands were ice cold as we were waiting in the hallway. And then I was almost in disbelief to see him on the other side of the net. It is one of the matches I remember the most," Federer said.

