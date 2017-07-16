Roger Federer rewrites history yet again: 2017 Wimbledon Final in pictures

How Federer won his 19th Grand Slam title, in pictures.

@sohiRF by Sohinee Tweets 16 Jul 2017, 21:36 IST

The final clash between the Swiss ace Roger Federer and the Croatian big-server Marin Cilic was much-awaited. History patiently waited to be written as the two players greeted each other before plunging into the battle for the Wimbledon trophy.

Fine margins.



After saving a break point on his own serve, Federer then breaks the Cilic serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/h3uKeBzBoR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017



After a tense first two games, both resulting in deuce, Roger Federer powers on and breaks the Cilic serve and led 3-2 before securing the first set 6-3.

Agonising to watch.



Marin Cilic struggling with injury in his first #WimbledonFinal



He'll do well to finish this: https://t.co/gCcaKCYmyO pic.twitter.com/UATR2Tyrfl — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 16, 2017

With Federer leading 4-1 in the second set, Cilic broke down into tears and buried his face in a towel. A left foot injury troubled the big man playing his first Wimbledon final. He took a medical timeout just as Roger took the second set 6-1, in 25 minutes.

The finishing line is in sight.@rogerfederer breaks Marin Cilic to move within two games of the #Wimbledon title pic.twitter.com/1rvMRHQQCe — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

Cilic came back stronger in the third set. However, the World Number three smoothly converted the break point and led 4-3. It would just be a matter of moment before he’d cradle the trophy in his arms.

Serving for the Championship, the King Of Grass nailed an ace to win his 8th Wimbledon title without dropping a single set. A new page was added to history once again, as Roger Federer, at 35, became the oldest and the first man to win as many titles at The All England Club.

#Wimbledon

Tears of Happiness, look Roger literally crying

19th grand slam

The legacy of the King

"Roger Federer"#Federer pic.twitter.com/myFfBAtSiO — Muhammad Shahzaib (@iamshehzaib) July 16, 2017

The tears come to him, happy and easy. Clinching a record 19th Grand Slam, Federer breaks down in joy.

There cannot be a better or happier moment Roger could have asked for with wife Mirka, mother Lynette and Roger’s children, Leo, Lenny and Charlene and Myla looking on with awe and admiration at the most inspiring man in their lives, amidst tears of joy and laughter.

The wait has come to end, the 19-time Grand Slam Champion celebrates with his 8th Wimbledon trophy. He has crowned himself the King Of Grass once again!