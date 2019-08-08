Roger Federer's 38 standalone records to commemorate his 38th birthday

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 25 // 08 Aug 2019, 14:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Federer in action at 2019 Wimbledon

Roger Federer, of the silken one-handed backhand fame, has had a slew of records and landmark moments during his record-breaking 21-year tennis career.

On 22nd September 1997, a 16-year-old precocious Federer first entered the ATP singles rankings at no. 803 after scoring 12 points at Switzerland 1 Masters Satellites at Bossonnens.

Amongst active players, only Feliciano Lopez and Ivo Karlovic have had a singles ranking for a longer period.

The Swiss has been ranked in the top ten for 872 weeks (733 uninterrupted) - the most by any player in the Open Era - and has had a staggering reign of 237 consecutive weeks at no. 1. He is also the oldest top-ranked player (36 years, following 2018 Rotterdam).

The epitome of sustained excellence and longevity, Federer is the oldest player in the top 50 (as on 5th August 2019) and the oldest to win Wimbledon (35 years 11 months at 2017 Wimbledon).

Among shared records, he is one of 26 players to be ranked world no. 1, one of only 8 players to have won the career Grand Slam, one of only 6 players to have won 10 or more Masters 1000 titles and one of only 2 players to have 200 match wins over top 10 opposition.

Only Rafael Nadal (34) and Novak Djokovic (33) have more Masters 1000 titles than Federer (28).

Along with American Jimmy Connors, Federer is the only player to register 1200 singles match wins and 100 career singles titles. His 733 consecutive weeks inside the top ten is only bettered by arch-rival Rafael Nadal (745 and counting as on 5th August 2019).

Federer celebrates his 100th career singles title at 2019 Dubai

Advertisement

However, the Swiss has a plethora of records and landmarks where he stands alone.

Here's presenting Federer's 38 standalone records on the occasion of the Swiss maestro's 38th birthday.

Happy Birthday, Roger!

#38 to #27

#38: Most wins over top ten opposition (221).

#37: Most match wins on grass (187).

#36: Most grass-court titles (19).

Federer celebrates his record 19th grass-court title by beating David Goffin in the 2019 Halle final

#35: Won 24 consecutive tournament finals (2003 Vienna to 2005 Basel)

#34: 310 weeks as world no. 1.

#33: 237 consecutive weeks as the world's top-ranked player.

#32: Oldest player (36 years) to become world no. 1 following his 2018 Rotterdam title.

#31: 850 weeks ranked inside the top ten (872 weeks as on 5th August 2019)

#30: Most defeats in Masters 1000 finals (22).

Federer comes second best in a Masters 1000 final for the 22nd time at 2019 Indian Wells

#29: Most finals at a tournament (14 - Basel).

#28: Won 6 titles at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals.

Federer beats Tsonga to win a record 6th ATP Finals title

#27: 100 match wins at a single tournament (Wimbledon).

Federer beats Nishikori in the 2019 Wimbledon QF to become the 1st player to win 100 matches at any tournament

1 / 3 NEXT