Roger Federer's 5 greatest comeback wins at Wimbledon

A look at Roger Federer's five epic come-from-behind victories at Wimbledon.

Federer is a record 8-time Wimbledon champion and holds a slew of other records at the grasscourt major.

Roger Federer celebrates a record eighth Wimbledon title in 2017.

With eight Wimbledon titles to his name, Roger Federer is the undisputed king at SW19 in the Open Era.

No male singles player has dominated as much on this surface as the Swiss maestro has. Roger Federer won five consecutive titles at Wimbledon from 2003-2007 and triumphed at the grasscourt major again in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Roger Federer has also finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon on four occasions as well, doing so in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2019. The most recent such occasion last year witnessed the then 37-year-old squander multiple championship points on serve against Novak Djokovic before going down in a historic first-ever fifth set tiebreak.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has a record 101 match wins and 13 losses from 21 consecutive appearances at Wimbledon from 1999 to 2019.

During this period, Roger Federer has won 77 matches in straight sets at the oldest tennis tournament on the calendar. As a standalone tally, it is more than Novak Djokovic (75) who has the most match wins at Wimbledon after Federer.

However, Roger Federer hasn't always had it easy at his favourite Grand Slam tournament. Three of Roger Federer's seven five-set wins at Wimbledon have been from two-set deficits. Out of Federer's 17 four-set match wins at SW19, six came after he dropped the opening set.

The Swiss legend has made a record nine comebacks from two sets down at Grand Slams (ten overall) and is one of four active players to have done so at all four majors.

On that note, let's take a look at Roger Federer's five epic comeback wins at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer's five greatest comeback wins at Wimbledon

5) 2010 1st Round: Beat Alejandro Falla 5-7, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-0

Roger Federer escaped an almighty scare against Alejandro Falla in the first round in 2010.

Weeks after enduring a defeat to Lleyton Hewitt in the Halle final, Roger Federer's uncharacteristic errors looked set to derail his grasscourt season when he faced unheralded Colombian Alejandro Falla in the Wimbledon first round.

It was expected to be smooth sailing for Federer who had beaten the Colombian in their three previous meetings without dropping a set. But the going proved to be anything but straight forward for the then 16-time Grand Slam champion.

Roger Federer struggled for fluency on his favourite court, losing serve in the eleventh game of the first set to drop the opener. It was the first time in eight years Federer dropped a set in the Wimbledon first round.

Centre Court awaited a response from the six-time champion but it was Falla instead who served out a two-set lead after saving two break points.

Unforced errors continued to rain down from the Roger Federer racquet in the ninth game of the set as the 28-year-old conceded four break points in that game. But Federer managed to hold serve and produced a forehand winner in the next game to reduce the arrears.

However, Roger Federer failed to ride his momentum. Falla broke his Swiss opponent in the first game of the fourth and served for the match at 5-4 as a monumental upset upset loomed. Not since 2003 had a reigning Wimbledon champion been dumped out in the first round.

It was at this moment when Roger Federer's fighting qualities came to the fore. He broke Falla back and saved a break point in the next game to hold serve. The Colombian held serve to force a tiebreak but his moment had come and gone.

Federer dropped just one point in the tiebreak and blitzed through the fifth to live to fight another set. After the win, Federer remarked that he was 'lucky' not to lose:

"I definitely got very lucky out there. For some reason, I wasn't able to read his serve. That really rattled me. I had to look for that for a long time. Thank God I found it eventually. For me, it's not normal to be down two sets to love, especially at Wimbledon, and early on in Grand Slams. My whole game was sort of in disarray."

Falla was gracious in defeat despite admitting that nerves caught up with him at the most inopportune moment when he served for the biggest victory of his career.

"I was thinking that I have a big opportunity to beat Federer here, I just doubted a little bit at that moment for the first two points, and then he played good points. But I am happy because I played a great match. Today is a special day for me in tennis, even if I lost that match. I can say I was serving for the match against Federer. Many players would like to be in that situation."

4) 2012 3rd Round: Beat Julien Benneteau 4-6, 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-1

Roger Federer exults after beating Julien Benneteau at 2012 Wimbledon.

Enduring a two and a half year Grand Slam title drought, Roger Federer's major heartbreak looked set to continue when he fell behind by two sets against Julien Benneteau in the 2012 third round.

It was the Frenchman who made the early move, breaking Federer at 4-4 in the first before taking the opener.

In the second set, both players exchanged breaks of serve before it was the Frenchman again who played the better tennis in the tiebreak to take a commanding two-set advantage.

Roger Federer kickstarted his comeback by taking the third set for the loss of just two games. But in a tense fourth set, Federer was within two points of defeat on six occasions before winning the tiebreak 8-6 to produce a fifth.

And from there, there would be no looking back. Roger Federer conceded only one game in the decider against an injured Benneteau to avoid a third round exit at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2004 Roland Garros (lost to Gustavo Kuerten).

Benneteau said about the match:

"He's like a rock. If your level is a little bit lower, he takes the opportunity. Every point against him, you cannot make a mistake. If you do not put the ball in the right place, you lose the point nearly every time.”

Roger Federer also acknowledged the magnitude of his win when he described his approach when he mounted his recovery from two sets down:

“When you're down two-sets-to-love, stay calm. Obviously your friends and family are freaking out. You just play point for point. It sounds boring, but it's the only thing to do… Tonight, it was special.”

A day after world number one Rafael Nadal was dumped out by Lukas Rosol in the second round, Roger Federer avoided an early exit. The win over Benneateau rejuvenated the Swiss who beat both Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in four sets in the semifinal and final respectively to tie Pete Sampras' record of seven Wimbledon titles.

The title run also returned Roger Federer to the top of the ATP singles rankings.

3) 2016 Quarterfinal: Beat Marin Cilic 6-7(4), 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(9), 6-3

Roger Federer lived to fight another day against Marin Cilic at 2016 Wimbledon.

For only the second time since his epic comeback against Alejandro Falla in the first round in 2010, Roger Federer found himself in a two-set deficit at Wimbledon after dropping the opening two sets against big-serving Croat Marin Cilic in the 2016 quarterfinals.

For large swathes of the match, Cilic was the better player as he clinched the first set on a tiebreak and rode a lone break in the second to take a commanding two-set lead.

Cilic kept pounding on his opponent's serve and eked out a 40-0 lead on Roger Federer's serve in the seventh game of the third. The writing was on the wall for the seven-time Wimbledon champion, but he was not prepared to throw down the towel just yet.

Roger Federer erased one of the break points with an imperious half volley and another with a vicious top spin forehand as he held serve for 4-3. Cilic, seemingly rattled, double faulted to lose serve in the next game as Federer served out the set to begin his comeback.

However, Cilic wasn't going anywhere. The Croat saw a match point on the Roger Federer serve at 4-5 and another at 5-6 but the six-time champion hung on to force a tiebreak.

In an epic 20-point tiebreak, Roger Federer saved another match point before producing the point of the match at 9-9. Forced to retrieve a deep ground stroke on his forehand wing, Roger Federer hit a low crosscourt running forehand to force an error from Cilic. A point later, Federer forced a decider as Centre Court burst into delirium.

The momentum was now strongly in Roger Federer's favour. Cilic surrendered serve in the eighth game of the fifth and that was the only opening Federer needed as he served out victory to reach a record-extending 11th Wimbledon semifinal.

With the win, Roger Federer equalled Boris Becker and Aaron Kirkstein's record of ten comebacks from two sets down. The seven-time champion acknowledged his difficulties in the match when he remarked as much:

“I just remember being in trouble the whole time. Today was epic. Probably going to look back at this as being a great, great match I played in my career ... To win a match like this, to test the body, to be out there again, fighting, being in a physical battle and winning. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

However, it turned out to be the last win of the season for Roger Federer who squandered a two sets to one lead against Milos Raonic to lose his first Wimbledon semifinal in 11 attempts. The Swiss maestro underwent a surgery and didn't play another match in the year.

2) 2012 Final: Beat Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

Roger Federer beat Andy Murray in the 2012 final to win his 7th Wimbledon title.

In his first Wimbledon final in three years, Roger Federer made a slow start against local hope Andy Murray. Following an early exchange of serves, Federer dropped serve in the ninth game to lose the opener 4-6 to cede an early advantage to his opponent.

Murray saw a pair of break points come and go in the fifth game of the second set and another two at 4-4 on the Federer serve as the six-time champion hung on gamely to stay ahead in the set despite struggling to find his A-game.

Federer then recovered from 15-40 down on Murray's serve at 5-6 before levelling proceedings with a drop shot winner.

The heavens soon opened up, and the controlled playing conditions under the closed roof helped Roger Federer rediscover his mojo as Murray's level dropped. In a 20-minute sixth game in the third set, Federer converted his sixth break point opportunity in the game. Another break of serve late in the set helped the Swiss maestro take a crucial two sets to one lead.

To his credit, the first British men's singles finalist at Wimbledon in 74 years tried to hang on but fell behind an early break in the fourth. The lone break sufficed for Roger Federer as he served out victory to end a two and a half year Grand Slam title drought and clinch a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon and 17th major title.

A tearful Murray said about his defeat to Federer:

"Everybody always talks about the pressure of playing at Wimbledon, but it's not the people watching - they make it incredible. There are mixed emotions. Most of them are negative. The reaction from the crowd was great. I felt like I was playing for the nation and I couldn't quite do it."

1) 2009 Final: Beat Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14

Roger Federer with his record-breaking 15th Grand Slam title

In his seventh consecutive Wimbledon final, Roger Federer faced old rival Andy Roddick for the third time in a title match at the grasscourt major.

Having won an elusive Roland Garros title to complete the coveted career Grand Slam, Roger Federer was a win away from breaking a tie with Pete Sampras (14) for most Grand Slam titles.

It was Roger Federer who eked out the first break points of the match at 5-5 on Roddick's serve. But twice the five-time champion was denied by Hawkeye and the American erased the other two with big serves before holding serve. Federer rued squandering his opportunities as consecutive forehand errors in the next game saw Roddick take a surprise one set lead.

In a competitive second set, neither player yielded a break point as Roddick landed 80% of his monster first serves. A nervy forehand from Roger Federer gave the American the first minibreak of the ensuing tiebreak who soon arrived at 6-2 to give himself four consecutive set points as Federer stared at a two-set deficit in a Wimbledon final for the second year running.

However, Roger Federer unfurled a gorgeous backhand and two service winners to erase three set points before a net-rushing Roddick made an error on a high crosscourt backhand volley. A Federer backhand pass and a long backhand from Roddick meant that the five-time champion had reeled off six consecutive points to steal the second set.

A distraught Roddick returned to the wrong end at the start of the third set but regrouped quickly. But Roger Federer was now on clutch mode on serve as he conceded only two points on his delivery as a second consecutive tiebreak ensued.

It was Federer who made the first move in the tiebreak, taking the early minibreak before converting his third set point to take a crucial two sets to one lead.

However, Roddick was not done just yet. The American produced only the second break of the match to go ahead 3-1 in the fourth and promptly served out the fourth set as Wimbledon experienced a third consecutive final go the distance.

Serving first in the fifth, Roger Federer forced another break point on the Roddick serve but was thwarted for the sixth time as the match entered a fourth hour without Federer managing to break his opponent's serve.

It was now the turn of Roddick to put pressure on Federer. At 8-8, a backhand winner from the American gave him his fourth and fifth break points of the match but Roger Federer responded in imperious fashion. A service winner and a nerveless drive volley brought Federer to deuce and Roddick wouldn't come close to breaking the Swiss again.

When Federer held serve for 11-10, the fifth set broke the 20-game record held by the 1927 Roland Garros final for the longest Grand Slam singles title match in terms of games. After Roger Federer fired three consecutive aces to go ahead 13-12, the 2009 Wimbledon final became the longest Grand Slam final in history.

With Federer continuing to chip away on the Roddick serve, the pressure of serving behind told on Roddick as he looped a forehand long at 14-15 deuce to give the five-time champion his first break point of the match.

When the American repeated the same error in the next point, Roger Federer became the standalone all-time Grand Slam title leader. The loss made Roddick the only player in history to lose a Grand Slam final after losing his serve only once in the match.

After the win, which returned Federer to the top of the world rankings, the Swiss remarked that breaking records in the sport continued to motivate him.

"It's not one of those goals you set as a little boy but it's been quite a career and quite a month. This is not why I'm playing tennis, to break records, and this doesn't mean I'm going to stop playing tennis. I hope to come back for many years."

True to his words uttered more than a decade ago, Roger Federer remains a potent force at Wimbledon.