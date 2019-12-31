Roger Federer's 5 most significant rivalries in the last decade

Roger Federer won his 20th Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open

During the course of an illustrious 22-year professional tennis career, Roger Federer has carved out an exemplary resume decorated with glorious records and achievements, some of which may perhaps stand the test of time.

Despite seeing his Grand Slam success rate expectedly dwindle in the 2010s decade compared to his haul in the 2000s, Federer still maintained a win-loss % north of 70% during the 2010s, winning 42 titles from 72 finals in the period.

The 2010s decade saw Federer tussle with 155 different opponents, beating all of them bar Evgeny Donskoy (2017 Dubai 3R), Thanasi Kokkinakis (2018 Miami 2R) and Andrey Rublev (2019 Cincinnati 3R). He finished perfect against 141 different opponents in a list led by Philipp Kohlschreiber (10/10) and Roberto Bautista Agut (9/9).

Only the trio of Donskoy, Kokinakkis and Rublev along with Djokovic, Nadal, Thiem and Sascha Zverev managed a winning head-to-head record against Federer during the 2010s decade, with this group of six alone accounting for 42 of the Swiss maestro's 109 losses during this period.

On that note, let us have a look at five of Federer's most significant rivalries during the decade, in terms of matches played.

#T4 Juan Martin Del Potro: 17 matches

Federer congratulates Del Potro following the former's maiden Masters 1000 title at 2018 Indian Wells

Federer and Juan Martin del Potro locked horns on 17 occasions during the decade that was 2010 to 2019, with the Swiss maestro winning 12 of those clashes. Before the start of this decade, Federer had clinched six wins against Del Potro and lost just two matches.

Three of Federer's defeats against the big Argentine during the 2010s came in the finals of 2012-13 Basel and 2018 Indian Wells, with Federer squandering three championship points on serve in the latter tournament. The two other defeats against the 2009 US Open winner came in a group-stage match at the 2012 ATP Finals and in the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open.

The 2018 Indian Wells final is the duo's latest meeting on tour.

