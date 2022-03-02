"Roger Federer's done for me in the GOAT talks, I don't even think he beats some of the other guys on grass" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios believes Roger Federer's stock has massively dipped in recent seasons, to the point that he can no longer be a contender in the GOAT race.

On the latest episode of his podcast (No Boundaries), Kyrgios pointed out that Rafael Nadal will be the GOAT if he clinches Slam No. 22. The Aussie also argued that Federer has a losing head-to-head record against both Novak Djokovic (the Swiss trails 23-27) and Nadal (the Spaniard leads 24-16), making him unworthy of the GOAT title.

"If Nadal wins 22 I think he's got the crown," Nick Kyrgios said. "Nah, he's (Federer), I mean quote this, Roger's done for me in the GOAT talks boys, he's done. I thought about it, he's got a losing record against both of them, like really bad records."

Kyrgios and his friends on the podcast then shifted their focus to Federer's chances at Wimbledon, with one of them strongly backing the Swiss. However, the mercurial Aussie, who had previously thrown his weight behind Federer in the GOAT debate, feels the Swiss might struggle against many players on grass.

"I don't even think Roger beats some of the other guys on grass now like," Kyrgios added.

Roger Federer is currently undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing a third surgery on his knee last August.

"I think she can win 6 or 7 more Grand Slams easy" - Nick Kyrgios on Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty with her 2022 Australian Open title.

During the podcast, Nick Kyrgios also showered praise on compatriot Ashleigh Barty, highlighting how the 25-year-old made a stunning return to tennis from her career in cricket.

"We all know about Ash Barty like, I think once she decided she really wanted to win some Slams after she had that year off in cricket and just came back and decided, you know, I don't wanna make peanuts, I wanna go out here and start winning Grand Slams," Nick Kyrgios said.

He believes Barty can easily win another six or seven Majors, explaining how her tennis is a cut above the rest of the field. Kyrgios incorrectly claimed that Barty lost "11 or 12 games" at the Australian Open to highlight her dominance (she lost 30 games en route to the title).

"I think she's gonna win like, I think she can win 6 or 7 more Grand Slams easy, she's so talented," Kyrgios added. "Her talent level compared to any other female player, I don't think it is even comparable right now, like it's incomparable. Dude, how many games did she lose in the entire tournament? 11 or 12 games, and I'm just like, people they don't even know how to win games against her at the moment so. Aussies just love her, she's insane."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala