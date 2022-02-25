Roger Federer's record of 237 consecutive weeks as World No. 1 to remain intact for foreseeable future after Novak Djokovic dethroned

Roger Federer's record for the most consecutive weeks as the World No. 1 will remain intact for at least several more years after Novak Djokovic was dethroned from the top spot.

The Serb lost his hold on the No. 1 ranking after his quarter-final loss to Jiri Vesely in Dubai. Daniil Medvedev will become the 27th player to be ranked No. 1 when the rankings are refreshed on Monday. He dethrones Djokovic, who spent 86 weeks as the top-ranked player in the world after displacing Rafael Nadal in 2020.

The Serb has spent the most weeks at World No. 1 (361) but the record for the most consecutive weeks at the top of the rankings still belongs to Roger Federer (237).

The Swiss replaced Andy Roddick as the World No. 1 in February 2004 after winning his first Australian Open crown. He held on to top spot until August 2008, when he was replaced by Rafael Nadal.

During those four years, Federer won 10 Grand Slam titles and enjoyed what was statistically the best season of his career in 2006. He won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, as well as the World Tour Finals in 2006. All in all, Federer won 12 singles titles that year and was victorious in 92 out of 97 matches.

The Swiss' time at the top of the rankings came to an end in 2008 but he reclaimed top spot after winning the Wimbledon the following year. Federer spent 48 weeks as the World No. 1 before being replaced by Nadal once again in July 2010.

The Swiss had a few more spells at the top of the rankings, contributing to a total of 310 weeks as World No. 1.

Roger Federer is currently ranked 29 in the world

Roger Federer has spent the last few months on the sidelines recovering from knee surgery. After missing this year's Australian Open, the 40-year-old's ranking dropped to 30 and he is currently ranked 29 in the world.

The Swiss has not set a timeline for his return to action, although he is expected to make a comeback sometime this year. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's chances of returning to the No. 1 spot are extremely slim given his age and recent injury concerns. But his record of 237 consecutive weeks at the top is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

