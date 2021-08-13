Roger Federer says he'd like to travel & do scuba diving after retirement, but calls himself a "scaredy cat"

Roger Federer was recently interviewed by Schweizer Illustrierte on the occasion of his 40th birthday. The Swiss spoke at length on a host of topics, including his birthday celebrations and his post-retirement plans.

The Swiss maestro was first asked if there was anything more he wanted to achieve in tennis. Federer pointed out that he has experienced a lot in the sport and now hopes to enjoy life by living freely without any obligations to tennis. Federer also expressed his desire to travel more often with his family on vacations.

"Oh, there may be more than you might think," Federer said. "Of course, I have experienced a lot through tennis, seen a lot. But now I would somehow like to press the repeat button and experience everything again without the stress, without all the obligations of a player.

"Take a close look at the flowers of the Japanese cherry trees in Tokyo, be part of the big season finals of NBA, NHL or NFL, without always having to ask me, is the long flight in it, does this fit into my training plans? These will be completely new experiences," he added. "Discover beautiful parks all over the world with the children - Mirka and I have longed for this for a long time. And that's really close now."

Federer also revealed that he wants to master a new instrument, possibly the saxophone. He is also hoping to learn to ski and scuba dive despite being a "bit of a scaredy-cat".

"I would like to learn a new instrument again. I played a little piano, now I would like to play the saxophone," he said. "I also want to learn how to ski in deep snow. I never could, and then I stopped 12 years ago when I had mononucleosis. Now I want to seriously try again. I'd also like to try my hand at snowboarding. I love scuba diving. But to be honest: I'm a bit of a scaredy cat."

Turning his attention to his birthday, Federer revealed he received wishes from his childhood idols Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg, and Stefan Edberg.

"I am still deeply moved when a Pete Sampras, a Björn Borg or a Stefan Edberg think of me," Roger Federer said. "And then I look at the phone, and all three contacted me practically at the same time and congratulated me. It's almost surreal for me because these were my idols and favorite players in my youth."

The World No. 9 said he celebrated his 40th birthday on the famous holiday island of Ibiza with friends and family.

"We rented a house in Spain, Ibiza, and spent a few days there with our loved ones: Mirka, the kids, my parents, friends. It was very relaxed," Roger Federer revealed. "But it was also quite special for me. Usually I am at a tournament on my birthday or in the middle of preparation and do not celebrate big at all."

"I can't cook at all, my mother and Mirka cooked for me" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer's wife Mirka, with one of their sons

During a separate conversation with the same publication, Roger Federer admitted that he is a terrible cook and that his mother, Lynette, and wife, Mirka, usually prepare his meals. The Swiss said he helps his family by doing other household chores such as cleaning and washing.

"I can't cook at all," Federer said. "I've probably had too many women around me in my entire life: my mother and Mirka cooked for me. So I took on other jobs at home: uncovering, cleaning up, washing up. If I cook anyway, our twins laugh at me."

Federer revealed that his four children -- Leo, Lenny, Myla Rose, and Charlene Riva -- painted pictures and gifted them to him on his birthday. The 40-year-old was delighted with the surprise and also with another video made for him by the children sponsored by his Foundation.

"The four like to draw and craft," Roger Federer said. "And they painted me a lot of pictures, including with their friends. These gifts made me the most happy of all. But I was also touched by a video that the foundation made for my fortieth. It is full of congratulations and songs from children from our various projects in Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Zimbabwe or South Africa. So hearty!"

