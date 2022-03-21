Roger Federer set to climb to 26th spot in ATP rankings despite not playing professional tennis since Wimbledon 2021

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer will climb one more spot in the ATP rankings on Monday, climbing to World No. 26. The Swiss maestro has jumped four places in the rankings ever since he was dropped to the 30th position at the end of the 2022 Australian Open. This is despite not playing any professional tennis in more than eight months.

Roger Federer last featured at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam. Following his defeat, the 20-time Grand Slam champion suffered a knee injury and underwent another surgery. As a result, he has not returned to the ATP tour since.

Due to Federer's absence on the tour, his ranking has taken a hit, dropping to 30th position after this year's Australian Open. Interestingly, he dropped out of the top-20 for the first time in 21 years. However, despite not featuring in any tournaments even after the Australian Open, he rose three spots and was the World No. 27 player by the end of the Acapulco Open.

After the conclusion of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Monday, Federer will climb one more step on the ladder as Aslan Karatsev and Christian Garin, currently placed at the 22nd and 25th spot, will drop 505 and 340 points respectively. Due to this, their ATP points will drop to 1,428 and 1,476 (as compared to Federer's 1,665) and thus, they will be ranked at 32 and 29, respectively.

Federer could have even reached the 25th spot if Gael Monfils had not reached the fourth round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. Currently placed at the 28th position, the Frenchman will gain 90 points, taking his tally to a total of 1,723 points, i.e., 58 points more than the Swiss Maestro. Hence, he will become the new World No. 24 player on Monday.

Roger Federer returns to training after eight months

Roger Federer during a ski event in Switzerland

Federer shared a video of himself on his Instagram handle on Saturday in which he could be seen hitting some forehands during a training session. It was the first time in more than eight months that fans witnessed him on a court.

Federer planned to get back to hitting the practice courts by April, so this comes slightly ahead of schedule. However, his comeback date to the tour is still uncertain right now, with a tentative return in late summer or early autumn being likely.

