Wimbledon will honor Roger Federer in recognition of his outstanding achievements at the grass-court Major.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles, with eight of them coming at Wimbledon — an all-time record. William Renshaw, Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic have each won seven.

In a recent press conference, AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt was asked if Wimbledon intends to invite Roger Federer to the 2023 tournament and if he will be honored for his accomplishments.

Hewitt replied in the affirmative, saying that the Swiss legend was welcome at SW19 any time and that they would celebrate his achievements in a Wimbledon-appropriate manner.

"He is obviously a very great champion. We have a very close association. I am delighted to say that Roger Federer has been making a visit here and as a member, is very welcome at any time," Hewitt said.

"And yes, we will be celebrating his achievements in an appropriate Wimbledon way in due course, more to follow," he added.

Mirror Sport @MirrorSport



‍♂️ 🗣 "We'll celebrate Roger in an appropriate Wimbledon way."‍♂️ @NeilMcLeman asked Wimbledon organisers if they plan to honour Roger Federer this summer 🗣 "We'll celebrate Roger in an appropriate Wimbledon way."🙋‍♂️ @NeilMcLeman asked Wimbledon organisers if they plan to honour Roger Federer this summer https://t.co/Qlkzc3WOTj

Federer retired from tennis in 2022. He played his last professional match alongside his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. His farewell witnessed plenty of emotional moments involving Nadal, Novak Djokovic and himself, as well as other top players.

"I feel super ready to do different things" - Roger Federer on life after retirement

Roger Federer pictured at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three.

During a press conference at the 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer discussed his life after retirement. He said that while he had a great career, it was now time to do "different things."

"No, everything around, you know, the people, the fans, interactions, and sometimes the travels. It's been a great fun time on the tour, but I feel super ready to do different things in my life and take time away and speak to my family and see where we want to go from here," he said.

The 20-time Major winner went on to thank his biggest rivals — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. He also stated that things would be "different but good different."

"I had a wonderful time on tour. Made so many friends, as well, you know, along the way. Being surrounded by my biggest rivals like Novak and Andy and Rafa, I mean, was truly unique, and I can never thank them enough for being there and staying there and going through it with me," Federer said.

"Now, moving forward, yeah, it's going to be different but good different. I got a taste of it the last few years, so I'll be fine (smiling)," he added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes