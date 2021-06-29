Roger Federer sets new Grand Slam record with 22nd appearance at Wimbledon

Roger Federer added another record to his glittering resume when he stepped out on court for his first-round clash against Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Swiss legend, making his 22nd appearance at SW19, now holds the record for the most participations at a single Major event. Federer broke a tie with Feliciano Lopez, who has recorded 21 overall main draw appearances at Roland Garros.

Heading into Wimbledon this year, the Swiss shared the record with Lopez, having made 21 appearances at both the Australian Open and SW19.

Federer has featured in the main draw of a Grand Slam on 81 occasions dating back to his Major debut at the 2000 Australian Open -- the record for most Grand Slam appearances by a male player.

Here is a breakdown of Federer's 81 overall Grand Slam appearances:

Australian Open - 21

French Open - 19

Wimbledon - 22

US Open - 19

Feliciano Lopez occupies second place on the list of Grand Slam main draw appearances with 78. Fabrice Santoro (70), Mikhail Youzhny (69) and Fernando Verdasco (68) round out the top 5.

Roger Federer doesn't hold the record for most consecutive Grand Slam appearances

Feliciano Lopez holds the record for the most consecutive Grand Slam appearances with 78 between 2002 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

Roger Federer, on his part, could have held this record if not for his knee injury in 2016. The Swiss recorded 65 consecutive Grand Slam appearances between the 2000 Australian Open and the 2016 French Open.

Roger Federer had a serious knee injury in 2016

Fernando Verdasco, meanwhile, recorded 67 consecutive appearances at the Majors between Wimbledon 2003 and the 2020 French Open. The former World No. 7 couldn't play the 2020 US Open due to a leg injury.

Total appearances at a single Grand Slam:

Roger Federer at Wimbledon - 22

Roger Federer at Australian Open - 21

Feliciano Lopez at Roland Garros - 21

Fabrice Santoro at Roland Garros - 20

Lleyton Hewitt at Australian Open - 20

Roger Federer at Roland Garros - 19

Roger Federer at US Open - 19

Feliciano Lopez at Wimbledon - 19

Feliciano Lopez at US Open - 19

Feliciano Lopez at Australian Open - 19

Total Grand Slam appearances:

Roger Federer - 81

Feliciano López - 78

Fabrice Santoro - 70

Mikhail Youzhny - 69

Fernando Verdasco - 68

Lleyton Hewitt - 66

Philipp Kohlschreiber - 65

Novak Djokovic - 64

Andreas Seppi - 64

David Ferrer - 63

Feliciano Lopez at Wimbledon 2021

Consecutive Grand Slam appearances:

Feliciano Lopez - 77

Fernando Verdasco - 67

Roger Federer - 65

Andreas Seppi - 61

Wayne Ferreira - 54

Stefan Edberg - 52

Tomáš Berdych - 52

Novak Djokovic - 51

David Ferrer - 50

Stan Wawrinka - 50

