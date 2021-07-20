Roger Federer spotted with Thierry Henry and Ivan Ljubicic on Croatian island, delights junior player by complimenting her forehand

Two-time Olympic medalist Roger Federer is currently in Croatia as he continues to recover from the knee problem that forced him to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who turns 40 next month, decided not to travel to Tokyo for the Olympic Games after his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon. The Swiss was defeated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets at the All England Club.

Federer was recently spotted on the island of Losinj in Croatia where his coach Ivan Ljubicic is setting up a tennis academy. Some pictures from his trip have also surfaced online.

In one of the snaps, Federer was pictured at a restaurant alongside Ljubicic, French football legend Thierry Henry and their respective wives.

Interestingly Ljubičić is about to launch the Ljubicic Tennis Academy on Lošinj. The academy has 9 clay courts, 3 hard courts and a 4 star hotel. The goal is "to become the best tennis performance centre in the world". (sources: https://t.co/LeQWTqmZoF, https://t.co/xT5KSSvjFc) pic.twitter.com/2vJ8hNQqBL — Oliver | Tennis (@insidetennis99) July 20, 2021

Federer also popped up on the social media feed of Sara Kralle, a talented junior tennis player from Germany.

Kralle posted a picture with the eight-time Wimbledon champion on her Instagram account, describing the meeting as "surreal." She also said Federer complimented her on her forehand and tipped her to have a bright future in tennis.

"WOW, I am speechless. It was surreal meeting the best tennis player of all time," Kralle wrote on Instagram. "The man with the most unique style of play on the tennis courts...THANK YOU Federer, it was pleasure meeting you, I will never forget this wonderful day."

Roger Federer is on the entry list for the National Bank Open in Canada

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2021

In a statement announcing his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics, Federer stated that he hoped to be back on tour for the North American hardcourt swing.

Federer, currently ranked No. 9 in the world, is on the official entry list for the National Bank Open. The Masters 1000 event will get underway in Toronto, Canada on August 7.

It remains to be seen if Federer will actually play in Toronto and/or the Cincinnati Masters, which takes place the following week. The US Open, which is the final Grand Slam of the season, begins in New York on August 30.

Federer has been limited to only five tournaments since undergoing double surgery last year. During that period, the Swiss has seen long-time rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both tie him on 20 Grand Slam singles titles - a record in men's tennis.

