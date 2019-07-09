Roger Federer: The Magician Who Continues To Defy Father Time

Roger Federer continues to take us to exalted peaks that other mortals cannot fathom.

He has been on tour for almost two decades; he has won every single accolade that the game has to offer, and geographical and national barriers have melted in front of him. He is still fighting it out at a time when most of his kind have retired to the luxurious comfort of the commentary box.

At the age of 37, Roger Federer continues to mesmerize and bewitch tennis aficionados across the world. Once Federer steps onto the tennis court, he becomes a little child, with a twinkle in his eye and the passion evident in his face. It is this passion that has allowed Federer to thrive in the international scene for almost two decades.

Even after withstanding the harsh tribulations of international sport for such a long time, the Swiss still has something new to offer every time he walks onto the court; he continues to take us to exalted peaks that other mortals cannot fathom, and continues to remain evergreen.

When he conjures up that gorgeous single-handed backhand, we gape at him in awe. When he dishes out that ethereal drop shot, he leaves his opponent dumbfounded. When he glides across the court seamlessly, he forces us to believe that the passage of time is just an illusion.

In the 2019 Wimbledon, Federer has marched on like a monarch, reaching the quarterfinals without breaking sweat. In his fourth-round encounter against the up-and-coming Matteo Berrettini, the 20-time Grand Slam champion delved into his bag of tricks to stun the young Italian.

Drop shots, slices and immaculate forehands proved too good for his opponent as he dismantled him 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Rajdeep Sardesai, in his book Democracy XI, very beautifully wrote: “Rationality has no answers when confronted with pure Genius.”

While we might think that Federer is nearing 38 and will slip one day, that years of putting his body on the line would finally stop his march forward, the master has reinvented himself, continuing to bewitch the tennis world with his resplendent deeds.

In this race against time, Federer is still ahead. We do not know how long he can carry on, but the 37-year-old Swiss Maestro certainly has another Grand Slam title or two left in him.