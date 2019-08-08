Roger Federer turns 38: 38 key stats to commemorate the occasion

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 58 // 08 Aug 2019, 02:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roger Federer at 2019 Wimbledon

Roger Federer, the epitome of sustained excellence, professionalism and longevity, has had an illustrious 21-year career. Among a slew of records, the record 20-time Grand Slam champion is the oldest player in the top 50 and the second oldest in the top 100 behind 81st-ranked 40-year-old Ivo Karlovic.

On the week starting 5th August 2019, Federer has had an ATP singles ranking for 1171 consecutive weeks, bettered only by Feliciano Lopez and Karlovic among active players. The Swiss has been ranked inside the top 100 for a staggering 1038 weeks (1036 weeks uninterrupted since 11th October 1999), which bettered Andre Agassi's erstwhile record of 1019 weeks on 8th April 2019.

Federer's tally of 733 consecutive weeks inside the top 10 is bettered only by Rafael Nadal (745 weeks and counting as on 5th August 2019). The Swiss' tally of 872 weeks inside the top 10 is the best in the Open Era, ahead of Jimmy Connors' mark of 814 weeks.

Federer is the only player to play at least five finals at all the four Grand Slams. The Swiss' tallies of 1222 singles match wins and 102 career singles titles are bettered only by Jimmy Connors (1274 match wins; 109 titles) in the Open Era.

Federer's 237 consecutive weeks as the top ranked player and 40-match win streaks at both Wimbledon and the US Open are unparalleled in the history of the sport.

The Swiss has recorded 353 match wins in Grand Slams and 378 at the Masters 1000 level (both Open Era records). His 100th match win at the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinals made him the only player to record a century of match wins at any tournament.

As Federer turns 38 on 8 August 2019, here's presenting 38 key stats of his record-breaking tennis journey. Happy Birthday Roger!

#38 to #27

#38: Federer's 38 singles wins is the highest in the 2019 season (as on 8th August 2019).

#37: Federer is the winner of a record 37 ATP Tour Awards: ATP Tour No. 1 (2004-07, 2009), Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of Year (2006, 2013), Comeback Player of the Year (2017), Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship (2004-09, 2011-17) and Fans' Favourite (2003-18).

Advertisement

#36: Federer's 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals (2004 Wimbledon to 2013 French Open) is the best in the Open Era. At 36 years, the Swiss is also the oldest player to be ranked World No. 1.

#35: 35-year-old Federer was the oldest Wimbledon singles champion (2017).

Federer becomes the oldest Wimbledon champion after beating Cilic in the 2017 final

#34: Federer has reached the final at 34 different tournaments.

#33: After winning his 33rd title at 2005 Bangkok, Federer had a career best 80% record in tournament finals (Overall finals record: 102-54; 66%).

#32: Federer won his 32nd singles title at the 2005 US Open.

#31: Federer's tally of 31 Grand Slam singles finals is the most by any player in the Open Era.

#30: Federer's 30 'five-set wins' is the most among active players (joint level with Marin Cilic and Djokovic).

#29: In his 29th Grand Slam singles final, Federer won his 19th Grand Slam title at 2017 Wimbledon.

#28: Federer's tally of 28 Masters 1000 titles is the third best in the series history (Nadal 34, Djokovic 33).

Federer wins his 28th Masters 1000 title at 2019 Miami

#27: Federer's 27 Grand Slam singles wins in 2006 is the joint most Grand Slam match wins tally in a calendar year (along with Djokovic in 2015).

1 / 3 NEXT