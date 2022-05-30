Roger Federer is a violin, Rafael Nadal is electric guitar & I'm a saxophone: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was recently asked to liken each member of the Big 3 to a musical instrument. While describing himself as a saxophone, the Serb likened Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to a violin and electric guitar respectively.

Djokovic was asked this question at the French Open by noted journalist Sasa Ozmo, who in turn received it from a fan.

In his response, the world No. 1 explained that everyone would liken Federer to a violin, alluding to the Swiss' effortless and graceful style much like the stringed instrument.

In Nadal's case, Djokovic went with the electric guitar and the drums - both instruments known for their intensity.

"Roger is a violin, I think that everybody would pick that. For Nadal I need something energetic, so let's say electric guitar or drums," Novak Djokovic said.

Turning towards himself, the Serb first cheekily likened himself to an orchestra, indicating that he has a mixture of many abilities and temperaments. However, Djokovic settled with the saxophone, pointing towards its versatility, which is one of his defining traits.

"And myself I am a bit of everything, so I would be an orchestra, hahaha. No, let's say saxophone, because it goes well with every type of music," added the Serb.

"Depending on who you play, sometimes it's favorable to play night, sometimes day" - Novak Djokovic

The Serb after his win over Diego Schwartzman at the 2022 French Open

The scheduling at this year's French Open has been a source of great debate, with players being split up between the day and night sessions.

Speaking to the media after his fourth-round win over Diego Schwartzman on Sunday, Djokovic tackled the subject, pointing out how players often make requests to the organizers in terms of schedule and timing preferences.

However, the Serb added that requests are not always granted, given how TV broadcasters also greatly influence time slots for the matches.

"Well, as top players, we do have requests, but those requests are not always accepted," said the Serb. "The tournament director, along with TV, broadcasters, I think in the end of the day that that's who decides. You know, TV, whether they want your match, day or night."

The Serb stressed that players have little choice but to accept what's given to them. He also mentioned how there are no fixed advantages or disadvantages to playing at a certain time.

"You just have to adjust to that," he added. "Obviously, depending on who you play, sometimes it's favorable to play night; sometimes day. Yeah, there is no standard or no formula that works always, so to say. Even though I historically played very well and won a lot of matches under the lights on different slams, particularly in Australia."

