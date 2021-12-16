Roger Federer wins ATP Fans' Favorite Award for 19th year in a row

Roger Federer has won the 2021 ATP Fans’ Favorite Award, making it the 19th straight time he has taken home the prize. Federer beat off competition from the rest of the top 100, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, to claim the award.

Even though Federer played only 13 tour-level matches this year, he maintained his status as the most-loved player among fans.

The fact that the Swiss won the award in 2020 was particularly surprising, given he did not play any tennis post the Australian Open. He was still adjudged the winner based on votes from fans, which did not come as a surprise.

The winner of the ATP Fans’ Favorite Award is decided solely by fans, who are allowed to vote for their beloved player online. And for the 19th year in a row, Federer fans made their presence felt.

ATP Tour @atptour



#ATPAwards You've voted and @rogerfederer is your Favourite Singles Player for the 19th year in a row! 🙌 You've voted and @rogerfederer is your Favourite Singles Player for the 19th year in a row! 🙌#ATPAwards

This was the Swiss' 40th overall ATP award, having also won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times and year-end No. 1 title on five occasions. The 40-year-old also took home the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017, in addition to being a two-time winner of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

A look at Roger Federer's dominance in the ATP Fans' Favorite Award

Roger Federer with his 2019 Fans' Favorite Award

The ATP Fans’ Favorite Award started in 2000, with Brazilian Gustavo 'Guga' Kuerten winning the inaugural prize. Mercurial Russian Marat Safin won it the following year and defended his crown in 2002.

Roger Federer announced himself on the ATP tour in 2002 when he beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. The Swiss won his first Major in 2003, when he triumphed at the All England Club.

Federer did not win any more Majors that year but did take home the ATP Fans’ Favorite Award for the first time in his career.

Since then, the 20-time Major champion has maintained a vice-like grip on the prize, winning it on a further 18 occasions. Despite the prize being awarded for 21 years, only three players have managed to win it, largely due to Federer's enormous fan base.

Federer has always maintained that he has kept his tennis career active in part because of the millions of fans who give him the utmost support wherever he travels.

Federer is currently nursing a knee injury and it remains to be seen when the 40-year-old will return to the tour. The Swiss recently ruled himself out of the 2022 Australian Open while also casting doubt over his Wimbledon participation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given that he will turn 41 next year and has now undergone three surgeries on his knee, it is safe to say that Federer fans will likely not get many more opportunities to see their hero in action.

Edited by Arvind Sriram