Roland Garros 2021: Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire

Date: TBD

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire preview

15th seed Casper Ruud will open his 2021 Roland Garros campaign against home favorite Benoit Paire.

Ruud, who has made it to the third round in the last two editions of the French Open, has enjoyed the perfect build-up to this year's tournament. A semifinal finish at the Madrid Masters and a title at the Geneva Open have helped him climb to a career-high World No. 16 and the Norwegian will look to keep that momentum going in Paris.

Benoit Paire

Benoit Paire, on the other hand, has had a dismal season. The Frenchman has won just two matches during the entire claycourt swing and is a shadow of the player who was ranked as high as 18 in the world back in 2016.

Paire has never had the most success at Roland Garros, where he holds an underwhelming 12-11 win-loss record, with his best showing a trip to the fourth round in 2019.

Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

Ruud will be eyeing a deep run in this year's tournament.

Casper Ruud leads Benoit Paire 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their only meeting in Hamburg last year.

Casper Ruud vs Benoit Paire prediction

Casper Ruud has always posted solid results in Paris, and his form in the lead-up to this year's event has shone the spotlight on him more than ever.

The Norwegian has a game that is tailor-made for the surface. He has always had a strong defense, but his newfound aggression on his serve and forehand has helped him reach a new level. Ruud has already registered wins over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov on clay this season.

Against Benoit Paire, he should expect a blend of power-hitting and court craft. That said, he has been able to find answers to pretty much everything that the Frenchman has thrown at him in the past.

Paire hasn't been able to find any sort of rhythm this season and will need some help from the local crowds to really get him going in this first-round match. Even then, he is unlikely to play at the level needed to produce an upset against an in-form Ruud.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets.

