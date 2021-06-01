Roland Garros 2021: Casper Ruud vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Kamil Majchrzak

Date: 2 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 11 am GMT, 7 am EST

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Casper Ruud vs Kamil Majchrzak preview

Casper Ruud managed to fend off a first-round upset as he overcame a slow start to beat a spirited Benoit Paire 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 7-6(4) on Monday.

Awaiting Ruud in the second round is Poland's Kamil Majchrzak, who secured a similarly hard-fought win over home favorite Arthur Cazaux in his opener.

Kamil Majchrzak

Majchrzak made his Major breakthrough at the 2019 US Open, where he beat Pablo Ceuvas and Nicolas Jarry en route to the third round. However, a groin injury curtailed his 2020 season and the 25-year-old has been on a comeback trail since.

He hasn't had the most successful start to the new season and entered the tournament with a protected ranking. That said, the Pole enjoys playing on clay, where he has won two Challenger titles, and he could well pose a few questions of Ruud on Wednesday.

Casper Ruud vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Casper Ruud and Kamil Majchrzak, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Casper Ruud vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction

Ruud had to dig deep in his first-round match against Benoit Paire

Casper Ruud had to dig deep in his first-round match against Benoit Paire, but the 15th seed has had a couple of days to recover and should be fresh for Wednesday's encounter.

The Norwegian looked to have been caught by surprise by Paire's aggressive approach to the match and needed a while to find his footing. He will likely step out with a changed mindset on Wednesday and look to impose himself using his serve and forehand from the get-go.

Kamil Majchrzak plays a strong counterpunching brand of tennis. The Pole enjoys playing against big-hitting players and has troubled the likes of John Isner and Karen Khachanov in the past.

That said, Majchrzak's form coming into this encounter is a concern and he will need to raise his level significantly to stand a chance against a solid Ruud.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in four sets