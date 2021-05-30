Roland Garros 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Ana Bogdan

Date: 2 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Naomi Osaka vs Ana Bogdan preview

Naomi Osaka got her 2021 Roland Garros campaign off to a good start as she defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Sunday. Osaka's reward is a second-round match against Ana Bogdan on Wednesday.

Bogdan beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her first-round match on Sunday, winning 6-1, 6-3 in 66 minutes.

Osaka began emphatically against Tig, breaking early before racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Even though the Japanese was not moving particularly well, her ball-striking ability was in fine working order.

Osaka dominated most of the rallies to take the opening set 6-4. But the second set was a more closely fought affair, with Osaka wasting a match point at 6-5 before Tig forced a tiebreaker.

The four-time Major champion led 5-2 in the breaker, but then leaked a couple of unforced errors which allowed Tig to get back on serve. At that point, it seemed like the match would go to a decider. But Osaka regained her rhythm just in time, taking the next two points to register her first straight-sets win in Paris since 2018.

Safely into Round 2 💪



🇯🇵 @naomiosaka defeats Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) to set up a meeting with Ana Bogdan!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/IDEHF4umY5 — wta (@WTA) May 30, 2021

Osaka struck 39 winners overall, while coughing up as many as 35 unforced errors. She was exceptionally dominant on her serve though, winning 89% of of her first-serve points.

Ana Bogdan, meanwhile, played a largely clean game against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. The Romanian did not lose her serve throughout the match and broke her opponent on four occasions.

Bogdan was also solid from the baseline as she committed only 17 unforced errors, giving her counterpart very few free points.

Naomi Osaka vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

Naomi Osaka will be meeting Ana Bogdan for the first time on tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Ana Bogdan prediction

Ana Bogdan

Naomi Osaka played to her strengths on Sunday, going for winners from all corners of the court to compensate for her lack of sliding ability on clay. But while Osaka did earn a fair few easy points on the back of her serve and forehand, she was often let down by her backhand.

Ana Bogdan, whose backhand is her stronger wing, will look to dominate the crosscourt exchanges and draw out unforced errors from the Japanese. But Osaka's booming forehand will likely have a say in the rallies too, especially in those that are played on her serve.

The 23-year-old has the uncanny ability to set up easy putaways at will with her powerful delivery. Bogdan retrieves well, which is likely to elongate the points, but Osaka's firepower might ultimately break through Bogdan's defenses.

Prediction: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.

Please help Sportskeeda improve its tennis coverage. Take a 30-second survey now!