Roland Garros 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: 7 June 2021

Tournament: Roland Garros 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Red Clay

Prize Money: €17,171,108

Live telecast: USA - NBC Sports / Tennis Channel | UK - ITV | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Having come into Roland Garros 2021 on the back of a title run in Belgrade, Novak Djokovic has been clinical so far this week. The World No.1 and top seed is yet to concede a set in the tournament, and has lost his serve just once. Djokovic has also won a whopping 83% of his first-serve points.

While the Serb has won just one title at Roland Garros, the has been one of the most consistent performers at the tournament over the last decade. With his win over Ricardas Berankis in the third round, Djokovic became the first player to reach the Round of 16 in Paris 12 consecutive times.

The 34-year-old will push hard to claim his Double Career Grand Slam - another record in the Open Era - by winning the Roland Garros title this year.

SWEET RELIEF 🙌



In his first career Grand Slam, 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti is headed to R4 with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over fellow 🇮🇹Cecchinato. He gets the winner of Djokovic/Berankis next. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/OW2cYB91bp — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2021

Teenage sensation Lorenzo Musetti, meanwhile, has had a breakthrough season in 2021. The Italian has climbed to a career-best ranking of 76, courtesy two Challenger titles and a further two semifinal appearances at ATP events.

This is Musetti's maiden appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, and he has been thoroughly impressive so far. The 19-year-old claimed his first two victories in straight sets, including a stunning bagel over 13th seed David Goffin in the first round.

He did have a tough time against Marco Cecchinato in the third round, but Musetti dug deep from one set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti have not faced off on tour before, and so their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

The duo, however, have practiced with each other on clay a couple of times. Hence, they might have a decent understanding of each other's strengths.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's strong defense makes him well-suited to the slow courts of Roland Garros. The Serb has also been serving well in recent times, calling upon the shot to dig himself out of tough moments.

As a seasoned campaigner and the highest-ranked player in the world right now, Djokovic is one of the toughest tests you can face - especially in a Grand Slam.

Lorenzo Musetti, however, might just be the next big thing in men's tennis. When he's on his game, the 19-year-old's one-handed backhand and powerful forehand are a delight to watch.

Musetti is likely to push Djokovic in this fourth-round match, particularly since the duo have not faced off on tour before. The Serb, however, is likely to pull through due to his experience and current form.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in four sets.

