Roland Garros 2021: Top 5 highlights feat. Novak Djokovic's epic win, Krejcikova's rare double & Roger Federer's controversial withdrawal

The 125th edition of Roland Garros gave tennis fans two weeks of intense tennis and grueling competition. While certain players broke old records and established new milestones, others fulfilled long-standing dreams and stirring breakthroughs.

As we draw the curtains on the dramatic French fortnight, let us have a look at the top 5 highlights from Roland Garros 2021.

1. Novak Djokovic wins Major #19 and completes Double Career Grand Slam

Coming from two sets down for the second time in the tournament, Novak Djokovic beat the inspired Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final 6(6)-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The victory means the Serb is just a Slam away from equaling the all-time men’s record of 20 Majors, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the moment. Djokovic has also become the first man in the Open era to win each Slam at least twice, thus completing the coveted 'Double Career Grand Slam'.

Novak Djokovic with the French Open trophy

The 34-year-old, who surpassed Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks atop the world rankings in March this year, has now strengthened his case even more in the GOAT debate.

2. Rafael Nadal suffers his first loss at Roland Garros in six years

Novak Djokovic avenged last year’s lopsided loss to Rafael Nadal by beating the ‘King of Clay’ 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 in a pulsating semifinal match. Nadal hadn't lost at Roland Garros since his defeat to the same opponent in 2015; the unexpected semifinal result this year also made Djokovic the first player to defeat the Spaniard twice at the claycourt Slam.

Rafael Nadal was bidding for his 14th French Open title, and a record-breaking 21st Major overall. But he couldn't hold off the spirited Novak Djokovic in the last-four clash, which brought an end to an incredible era of dominance.

Rafael Nadal at the net after his loss against Novak Djokovic

With the 2021 tennis season only half-way done, it will be interesting to see what new records await Novak Djokovic. The two-time defending champion will step on the grass courts of Wimbledon next month, and not many would bet against him winning his 20th Major title there.

3. Barbora Krejcikova’s singles-doubles title sweep lights up Roland Garros

Barbora Krejcikova overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the women's final to lift her maiden Grand Slam singles title. With this victory, Krejcikova became the first French Open champion from her country in 40 years.

Barbora Krejcikova with the French Open trophy

An accomplished doubles player, the Czech also went on to win her sixth Grand Slam title in doubles - with compatriot Katerina Siniakova - the very next day. This singles-doubles sweep in the French capital was the first since Mary Pierce's epic run in 2000.

4. Naomi Osaka becomes the talk of the tournament by skipping press conferences to protect her mental health

Naomi Osaka at Roland Garros 2021

Just before the start of the tournament, Naomi Osaka posted a message on her social media handles announcing her decision to boycott the mandatory press conferences held at the end of every match. She reasoned that journalists are often insensitive to players' feelings, and that she was taking the step to protect her own mental health.

Her annoucement drew plenty of attention to the problems in player-media engagements in tennis. While Osaka went on to withdraw from the tournament after winning her first-round match, messages of support from various sportspersons and popular names - including Stephen Curry, Hillary Clinton and Venus Williams - stormed the internet.

While people had contrasting opinions on the boycott, Naomi Osaka's courage facilitated plenty of conversations around mental health awareness in sports.

5. Roger Federer's withdrawal from the tournament receives mixed reactions

Roger Federer in action

Roger Federer decided to withdraw from Roland Garros 2021 right before his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini, citing the need to protect his body. His decision, however, was met with conflicting opinions.

Federer didn’t mention any specific injury concerns, and many took that as an insult to Roland Garros. The critics claimed that the Swiss wasn't showing enough respect to a Grand Slam, and that he shouldn't have entered the event if he wasn't committed to playing it in full.

But some also supported Federer's decision given that he is just coming off two knee surgeries while approaching the age of 40. The man himself doubled down on his decision later, and is currently in Halle looking to defend his title from 2019.

